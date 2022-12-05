Read full article on original website
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
The Utah Jazz pulled off a massive upset over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. It was the Jazz that actually came into this game as the odds-on favorite with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green all sitting out the matchup. However, what made this Jazz win so improbable is the fact that they […] The post Jazz’s improbable win over Stephen Curry-less Warriors snaps remarkable 1-718 skid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum took care of business on Wednesday night after defeating the Phoenix Suns on their own home court. In fact, you might say that the Boston Celtics did more than just take care of business after humiliating the Suns with a 125-98 blowout win at the Footprint Center. The Celtics are currently sitting on […] The post Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
If there’s anything Filipinos are most known for in the international sports scene, it’s their undying love for basketball (despite their national team’s uneven results) and their stellar performances in boxing over the years. It’s not that often that those two intersect, but when they do, it’s a sight to behold. Just ask Manny Pacquiao […] The post Manny Pacquiao’s 3-word reaction to Jazz’ Jordan Clarkson squaring up vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Golden State Warriors won one of the most impressive championships last year because of the inspiring journey they endured before winning their first chip since 2018. With an enormous payroll entering this 2022-23 campaign, they needed to let go of some critical pieces like Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica.
They did it. They finally did it. The United States government has successfully negotiated a prisoner swap with the Kremlin that will finally see the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian penitentiary. This is long overdue, no doubt, but the most important thing right now is that Griner is now heading home. […] The post Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, other NBA stars react to Brittney Griner’s release from prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden returned to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers after missing their last 14 games with a foot injury. The Sixers lost in double overtime to the Houston Rockets by a score of 132-123 while Harden begins to get his legs under him again. Doc Rivers said before the game that he would enact […] The post James Harden calls out Doc Rivers’ ‘weird’ minute restriction in return in Sixers loss after 14-game absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
We’re already nearing December 15th, which means that teams are likely going to be more active on the trade market. Players who signed as free agents over the summer will become trade eligible by the said date, and activity in the trade market is expected to pick up. This could mean that Jae Crowder could […] The post RUMOR: Suns’ asking price for Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Los Angeles Clippers will have Paul George, but will not have Kawhi Leonard against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The team announced that Leonard would miss the game as part of his injury management program and it being the second-half of a back-to-back set. The Clippers played Wednesday night against […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out, Paul George in vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It was just a three-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, but it definitely was not short in action. The last matchup of the day was between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers, and boy did these two teams put on a show. So much so, that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Los Angeles Lakers have improved significantly with their shooting of late, and this has been a major factor in their recent surge. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that this team still needs help, particularly in the wing area. This is exactly why the Lakers are now being linked to a trade […] The post RUMOR: Lakers held trade talks with Knicks for sought-after ex-lottery pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have appeared to turn a corner in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ MVP-level play over the past few games. Before the Lakers’ 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where AD only played eight minutes before exiting with an illness, LA won eight of their past ten games, including a statement victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and a 55-point explosion from Davis against the Washington Wizards this past Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers entered Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers having won four games in a row. The biggest reason for the recent success has been Anthony Davis’ performance. He has been playing at an MVP level as of late. Over the last two games, Davis has dropped 99 points on 70 percent shooting […] The post Lakers’ Anthony Davis exits game vs. Cavs, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
No matter how many times Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has gone back to play against his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, he can seemingly never truly expect what will be waiting for him at the Cavs’ Rocket Mortgage Arena. “Yeah, a little bit,” LeBron James said when asked if a tribute video surprised him in […] The post LeBron James reacts to emotional Cavs tribute video appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just dropped his all-time starting 5. He was on the list to begin with so the former back-to-back MVP just had to pick the four teammates he wanted to run with. As it turns out, Steph had no room for LeBron James on his squad. Michael Jordan, the GOAT, […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry completely ignores Lakers’ LeBron James for his all-time starting 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
