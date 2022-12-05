Read full article on original website
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan, Ohio State Make CFP History
For this first time since its inception in 2014, the College Football Playoff will include two teams from the Big Ten Conference - No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. For No. 2 Michigan, it's been a dominant 2022 campaign. Not only did the Wolverines destroy the Buckeyes in Columbus by 22 points, they also defeated Purdue in convincing fashion to capture their second consecutive Big Ten Championship. The result was a 13-0 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second-straight season, where they'll now face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message
NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
Ohio State Basketball Starter Out Dealing With Family Matter
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key player for tonight's home game against Rutgers. Starting guard Isaac Likekele has “gone home to Texas to attend to a family matter,” the team announced on Thursday. Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, is averaging 4.5 points, 6.3...
What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
Ohio State Freshman Defensive End Omari Abor Loses Black Stripe
Ohio State freshman defensive end Omari Abor lost his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team. Abor, a former five-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas, played nine fourth-quarter snaps in the win over Arkansas State...
Look: Ohio State Beats Rutgers On Insane Buzzer-Beater
Tanner Holden made his only basket of the night count. The Ohio State guard drilled a three-pointer from NBA range as time expired to give the No. 25 Buckeyes a one-point win over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers' Caleb McConnell was fouled with five seconds left and his team clinging...
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Look: Ohio State Football Players Still Furious With Desmond Howard
During the 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN's Desmond Howard took a jab at Ohio State's performance against Michigan. It was a low blow considering C.J. Stroud was one of the finalists for the award. Stroud has once again been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He'll be at the...
College Football World Reacts To The Desmond Howard Drama
Desmond Howard and Cardale Jones are having a war of words on Twitter. It all started when Howard tweeted about how there were four Heisman Trophy finalists after they were revealed on Monday night. That led Jones, who's a former Ohio State quarterback, to tweet how this was a slick comment from Howard since Blake Corum wasn't named a finalist.
ocolly.com
3 takeaways: Rebounds dominance leads OSU to win on Tuesday
After a five day hiatus from basketball, the Cowboys are back in the win column. OSU defeated Sam Houston State, 65-51. Here are three takeaways from Tuesday night’s contest. The Cowboys dominated the rebounding battle. OSU won the battle on the glass with ease, grabbing 37 of them on...
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus police too chummy and proud of their boys
As disturbing as it was to see the Proud Boys and their fringe groups marching through Clintonville in camo with long rifles slung over shoulders, it is equally as absurd. One US military veteran on the Columbus Reddit page perhaps said it best. “The mismatched gear and overall sloppiness of...
spectrumnews1.com
Breeze Airways announces new and resuming routes out of Columbus, Cincinnati
OHIO — Breeze Airways announced new and resuming routes for 2023 out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The destinations out of John Glenn include routes to California, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida and Virginia. Fares for flights to Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Orange...
peakofohio.com
High school and middle school Monday basketball results
Area high school and middle school basketball teams hit the court Monday. The Benjamin Logan varsity girls lost to Xenia 65-61. Mia Stahler led the Lady Raiders with 18 points, Georgia Bates added 10 points, Kara Reeves had 9 points, and Mya Burrey chipped in 8 points. Benjamin Logan moves...
columbusunderground.com
New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year
A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
