A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Milford last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continued. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in the 900 block of Boulevard on Nov. 26 as Jacques McDonald, 25, of Amityville.

NEW MILFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO