WRDW-TV
South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
WRDW-TV
Bill seeks to make S.C. school meals free again for all students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right now, more than 60 percent of public-school students in South Carolina qualify for free or reduced-cost meals. But starting next year, a Lexington County state senator wants every student in the state to eat for free at school. Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy says she’s requested...
Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
Millions in South Carolina Receiving a Payment of up to $800 This Month
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Here's some good news for the holiday season that will likely help you cover some expenses. If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, Governor McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America
South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America.Photo by50states.com. South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.
WIS-TV
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old. The company said,. “Our Prisma Health family grieves the loss of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs.”. “Vince worked...
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Latest on South Carolina tax rebates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Revenue says it has finished issuing2022 Individual Income Tax rebates to eligible taxpayers who filed returns by Oct. 17, 2022. The SCDOR said it issued more than 1.39 million rebates over four weeks as direct deposits and paper checks. The rebates...
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
newsnationnow.com
SC hospital turns to treating prisoners to avoid closure
(NewsNation) — One South Carolina hospital is converting an empty wing into a facility to treat prisoners. Like many rural hospitals, South Carolina Medical Center has been at risk of going out of business, facing a lack of staff and patients. So the hospital is trying a novel solution.
South Carolina Food Stamps: Receive SNAP Benefits this December
Residents of South Carolina who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get their payments in December according to the regular monthly timetable. As usual, depending on when you first began receiving benefits, payments will be made in two distinct installments. A federal program called SNAP, formerly...
Billions of stimulus money is available to South Carolina homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year as a resident of South Carolina. But here's some great news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
FOX Carolina
AG: Upstate woman accused of fraud, exploiting nursing home resident
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit (SCMFCU) arrested an Upstate woman for fraud and exploiting a nursing home resident. The attorney general said 56-year-old Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning of Spartanburg was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable...
abccolumbia.com
AG: $1 million settlement reached with CarMax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a $1 million multi-state settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Attorney General Wilson...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
WYFF4.com
Experts say holidays make it difficult for domestic violence victims to get help
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — According to a Centers for Disease Control and Preventionsurvey, 41 percent of American women have experienced physical violence, sexual assault or stalking by a partner. And while Christmas is a time for family, it doesn't mean domestic violence victims get a break. "The financial stress that...
WYFF4.com
2 earthquakes reported in North Carolina, USGS says
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — There were two earthquakes reported in North Carolina Wednesday night, according to United States Geological survey. Both earthquakes happened around 10:30 p.m. near Laurel Park, USGS says. The USGS says that the first earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and struck four miles below ground.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina nonprofit auctioning off Taylor Swift concert tickets
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A nonprofit in South Carolina is holding an online auction for two sets of four tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Project Hope Foundation responds to the needs of children and individuals with autism spectrum and related disorders. Each package being auctioned off includes a...
