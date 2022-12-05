ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Ice Hockey Opening Day: LIVE updates, results, links and photos, Dec. 8

No. 6 Northern Highlands 5, No. 12 St. John Vianney 2. St. John Vianney vs. Northern Highlands at Sport-O-Rama, 5:20pm. Lawrence vs. Freehold Borough at Mercer County Park, 9pm. GORDON. Princeton Day at Bergen Catholic, 2:45pm. Pope John at St. Augustine, 3pm. Portledge (NY) at Delbarton, 4pm. MCSSIHL. Bernards vs....
Morristown-Beard and Oak Knoll play to a tie - Girls ice hockey recap

Thanks to a third-period goal from Jessica Sperling, Morristown-Beard skated away with a 2-2 tie against Oak Knoll at Rock Ice Center in Dunellen. The first period ended in a 1-1 score after Morristown-Beard’s Brooklyn Chen and Oak Knoll’s Hope Russo scored a goal apiece. In the second period, Tallula Stebbins would score a power play goal to give Oak Knoll (0-1) a 2-1 lead.
DUNELLEN, NJ
Verdons lead the way as Toms River South-East downs Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap

Jake Verdon and Brady Vernon each recorded a hat trick as Toms River South-East rolled to an 8-1 victory over Bayonne at Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Jake Verdon, a senior, had two assists, while Brady Vernon, a freshman, added one assist for Toms River South-East (1-0). Reilly Hoagland notched four assists, Jarrod Dye had and Michael Taliercio added a goal with an assist. Jason Revello made 11 saves.
BAYONNE, NJ
Devils tie another NHL record in 3-0 win over Blackhawks | 3 takeaways

Another game, another record-breaking win for the Devils. After crushing the last-place Blackhawks, 3-0, on Tuesday, coach Lindy Ruff’s team improved their record to 21-4-1 (43 points) – which leads the NHL though the quarter mark. The Devils are one of six teams in league history to achieve 21 wins in their first 26 contests.
NEWARK, NJ
