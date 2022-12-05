Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Ice Hockey Opening Day: LIVE updates, results, links and photos, Dec. 8
No. 6 Northern Highlands 5, No. 12 St. John Vianney 2. St. John Vianney vs. Northern Highlands at Sport-O-Rama, 5:20pm. Lawrence vs. Freehold Borough at Mercer County Park, 9pm. GORDON. Princeton Day at Bergen Catholic, 2:45pm. Pope John at St. Augustine, 3pm. Portledge (NY) at Delbarton, 4pm. MCSSIHL. Bernards vs....
Boys hockey: Middletown South takes down town rival Middletown North in season opener
Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish each scored two goals to give Middletown South a 5-2 victory over crosstown rival Middletown North on Thursday in the season opener for both teams at Middletown Ice World. Trailing 2-1, Villano scored twice in the second period off assists from Grandon Gronau and Justin...
Boys Ice Hockey Photos: No. 12 St. John Vianney at No. 6 Northern Highlands, Dec. 8, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Jarkowsky’s 4 goals propel Wall past Toms River North - Boys ice hockey (PHOTOS)
Drew Jarkowsky scored a career-high four goals to help Wall defeat Toms River North 7-4 at Winding River Park Arena in Toms River. Michael Hoarle also netted two goals and three assists for Wall, while Luke Lozano recorded a goal as well. After Toms River North (0-1) cut Wall’s lead...
West Morris, Whippany Park play to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap
West Morris and Whippany Park played to a 3-3 tie at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Anthony Perrello made 23 saves for Whippany (0-0-1), which got a goal apiece from Michael Capozzi, Mike Monahan and Chase Olszewski. Zach Knopf, Michael Ferry and Tyler Hill scored a goal each for West...
Who are top boys basketball senior rebounds leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning senior rebounds leaders in New Jersey.
Boys Ice Hockey: Westfield’s depth overwhelms No. 19 Hillsborough in 9-2 win
One of the things in which Westfield prides itself most is depth. It’s not just the ability to roll all lines but it’s the depth as a program overall. The turnout is always big during tryouts and the JV team strategically builds a tough schedule against the state’s best to prepare for the moment they make the jump to varsity.
Stewart powers No. 2 Delbarton past Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Duncan Stewart scored a goal and assisted on two others to propel Delbarton, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 6-2 victory over Portledge (NY) at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. After Portledge tied the game in the second period at 2-2, Delbarton (1-0) closed out the period with two goals from Nick Faccone and a power play goal from Trip Pendy.
Morristown-Beard and Oak Knoll play to a tie - Girls ice hockey recap
Thanks to a third-period goal from Jessica Sperling, Morristown-Beard skated away with a 2-2 tie against Oak Knoll at Rock Ice Center in Dunellen. The first period ended in a 1-1 score after Morristown-Beard’s Brooklyn Chen and Oak Knoll’s Hope Russo scored a goal apiece. In the second period, Tallula Stebbins would score a power play goal to give Oak Knoll (0-1) a 2-1 lead.
Verdons lead the way as Toms River South-East downs Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake Verdon and Brady Vernon each recorded a hat trick as Toms River South-East rolled to an 8-1 victory over Bayonne at Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Jake Verdon, a senior, had two assists, while Brady Vernon, a freshman, added one assist for Toms River South-East (1-0). Reilly Hoagland notched four assists, Jarrod Dye had and Michael Taliercio added a goal with an assist. Jason Revello made 11 saves.
Devils tie another NHL record in 3-0 win over Blackhawks | 3 takeaways
Another game, another record-breaking win for the Devils. After crushing the last-place Blackhawks, 3-0, on Tuesday, coach Lindy Ruff’s team improved their record to 21-4-1 (43 points) – which leads the NHL though the quarter mark. The Devils are one of six teams in league history to achieve 21 wins in their first 26 contests.
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Players to watch in all 15 conferences
The start to the 2022-23 girls basketball is right around the corner, and a host of players from around the state will be returning to the hardwood. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players in each conference as Opening Night nears and our season preview moves forward. Below are...
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0