Greene County, MO

Man arrested in Greene County after 165 pounds of meth discovered in his car

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 29, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a man and discovered 165 pounds of meth in his vehicle.

Around 12:17 p.m. on Nov. 29, a Nissan Armada with California plates was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-44 near the 82-mile marker in Greene County, according to court documents. The trooper identified the driver and sole occupant as 30-year-old Rafael Solis.

While searching the vehicle, the trooper found three large moving boxes that contained around 165 pounds of what appeared to be meth. Later tests found that the substance tested positive for meth. Troopers also found personal-use amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle.

Solis told law enforcement that he had picked up the rental in California to drive it to Chicago — a job he accepted for $2,000. He said he didn’t know what was in the box, but he thought it might be marijuana. The trooper who pulled him over said there was no smell in the vehicle to make Solis think that.

If found guilty, Solis faces a sentence between 10 years and life in prison and up to $10 million in fines.

Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
