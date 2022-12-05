Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
AP source: Mets, Quintana agree to $26 million, 2-year deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets and José Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.
Phillies select active duty Navy aviator in MLB Rule 5 draft
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies took U.S. Navy aviator Noah Song in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, hoping the former top pitching prospect can still be effective once he completes his military service. There is no definitive date on when the 25-year-old Song might be able to...
Judge goes back to Yankees; Padres grab SS Bogaerts
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Farhan Zaidi got a text message from Aaron Judge’s representatives early Wednesday morning. And just like that, it was over. With Judge returning to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, the San Francisco Giants are mulling over their next move after they missed the playoffs this year.
