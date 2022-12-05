ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG Year in Review: Top stories of 2022

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSpJM_0jYE6VJm00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the year 2022 coming to a close, this time of year is often used to reflect and look back on the previous year. WREG has provided a list the top stories from 2022 in the Memphis area and the surrounding Mid-South.

January 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Suspect identified in murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph
  2. Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured
  3. Three facing charges in Young Dolph murder, officials reveal
  4. Louis Vuitton bag among $9K stolen in Tesla
  5. Fight during hair appointment leads to shooting

February 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Father of missing newborn charged with murder
  2. Father tells police he threw baby in river, killed her mother
  3. Daughter of former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star arrested on drug, forgery charges in Arkansas
  4. Highest-paying jobs in Memphis that don’t require a college degree
  5. Brandon Isabelle pleads not guilty to charges of killing newborn, mother of child

March 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Memphis couple indicted in identity theft phone scam
  2. Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi
  3. Young Dolph memorial at Makeda’s Cookies to be removed
  4. Where people in Memphis are moving to most
  5. Husband ran over wife in pickup truck, Memphis police say

April 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Homeless teen reunited with dog he surrendered to MS animal shelter
  2. Squatters accused of moving into two rental homes, changing locks
  3. Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery
  4. Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper
  5. Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

May 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Memphis radio DJ Bobby O’Jay passes away at 68
  2. Man tells shooting victim ‘I told you, don’t play with my mama:’ MPD
  3. Aldi closes one Memphis location due to crime
  4. Video shows ‘hundreds of rats’ outside Ark. gas station
  5. Cosmetologist a quadruple amputee at age 44

June 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Victim, gunman identified in MS Amazon shooting
  2. Tennessee sheriff warns about picking up folded dollar bills
  3. $4K stolen off woman’s debit card after buying food
  4. ‘I’m sorry momma, I got to do it:’ Man apologizes before woman shoots at girlfriend, MPD says
  5. MPD: Woman kidnapped, raped for days

July 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Ark. pharmacist arrested after ‘violent episode’ at Walmart
  2. Tennessee waives vehicle registration fees for a year
  3. Pastor shot and killed during Whitehaven carjacking; 2 teens charged
  4. Woman killed in police shooting in Horn Lake identified
  5. County Clerk’s office employee indicted on misconduct charge

August 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Shelby County and TN election results for August 4 races
  2. How thieves are using cell phones to see what’s inside your car
  3. Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
  4. Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
  5. Teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles

September 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Eliza Fletcher abduction: new details emerge
  2. Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
  3. Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say
  4. Eliza Fletcher crime scene: New details released
  5. Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis / What we know about kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston

October 2022 – Top Stories

  1. TN man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property
  2. Rash of thefts leaves Walmart customers uneasy
  3. Children killed, mother injured by family dogs: SCSO
  4. Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns
  5. MLGW customers get $0 due bills / Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

November 2022 – Top Stories

  1. Woman last seen with Lyft driver found dead
  2. 13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen
  3. Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting
  4. Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart
  5. Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center

December 2022 – Top Stories So Far

  1. Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
  2. Ark. officer arrested after 6 days on the job
  3. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
  4. Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
  5. Woman sexually assaulted in Walgreens bathroom

