Colorado State

The History of Santa’s North Pole Workshop In Colorado

Did you know that Santa's North Pole Workshop has been active in Colorado longer than the United States Air Force Academy?. Santa's North Pole Colorado Workshop and the Air Force Academy are practically neighbors, separated by less than 20 miles. Interestingly enough, the two entities came into existence at almost the exact same time in the Colorado Springs region, but as we look back in Colorado history, we see that Santa beat out Uncle Sam by the slimmest of margins.
Watch Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Joyously Return To the Forest

A couple of orphaned Colorado bear cubs have been released back into the wild following rehabilitation - and they were so happy to be going home. Earlier this year, a landowner near Durango shot and killed a bear that had charged him on his property. When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, they found two bear cubs in a nearby tree. Sadly, they had just lost their mother. The cubs were trapped and taken to the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility.
Dome Cabin In the Forest Is Perfect Colorado Winter Getaway

If you are interested in a winter wonderland getaway, this unique Colorado dome cabin may be calling out your name. This Hygge Dome is located in the forest of Blue River just five minutes from Breckenridge. In reality, this unique cabin makes a great Colorado getaway regardless of the season. It just so happens that it is especially beautiful in the winter.
Here’s How Much Less Your Colorado Real Estate Dollar is Worth Today

Homeownership is becoming harder and harder for so many Coloradans. The common phrase is "it's so expensive to live here". I personally believe any place that has so much beauty, variety, and access to cool stuff, is expensive. If you don't enjoy experiencing the many incredible things Colorado has to offer, then yes, it is an expensive place to just live in a house.
Colorado’s 1st El Pollo Loco Now Open. Worth The Drive?

Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?. You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Utah

Years ago, I had a job that required a lot of travel. As I flew from state to state, I would meet people and their first question of courses, “where are you from?“. I would then tell them that I lived in Utah, and this usually was met with raised eyebrows, and a look of genuine surprise. As if to say.
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
More Than 28,000 People Get Fired Every Month In Colorado

There are two kinds of people in the world - those that have jobs and those that don't. Not everybody needs to have a job, but for those that do, it's a precious commodity - or so you would think. However, we all know that since the pandemic there seems to be a large chunk of the population that would rather not work - even though they need the money. The positive side of that is the fact that the worker shortage has pressured many employers to raise wages and improve working conditions.
Can You See the Northern Lights in the Colorado Sky?

Many years ago, when I was working nights on one of our stations, I saw a red hue in the sky. It was around 11 p.m. when I saw it. I was the only one in the building, and it was a little unnerving, to say the least. I took a few phone calls from listeners who all claimed they saw it too. I wasn’t a news person, but they too, were wondering if I could see it, and what it was. During those calls, we speculated it could be the Northern Lights, or perhaps some sort of UFO. To this day, I’m not sure what it was we saw.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America

A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum

Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

