ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in

Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
DALLAS, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Odell Beckham Jr. rumors, updates, buzz: Not interested in regular-season return?

Well, this is interesting. Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared on “The Shop” during Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In it, the 30-year-old addressed his recent visits to the New York Giants,...
NJ.com

Giants draft bust on the mend

Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry

PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson

This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman guard Dallin Hall hit a go-ahead putback with 11 seconds left and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. After squandering an 11-point lead in the second half, the Cougars fell behind by one when Creighton went on a 12-0 run down the stretch. But then Hall drove down the right side of the lane and followed his own miss with a layup that put BYU back in front 81-80. Shereef Mitchell missed a 3-pointer at the other end and Hall sank two free throws in the final seconds. Rudi Williams scored 26 points to lead the Cougars (6-5), who had five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid.
PROVO, UT
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy