Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in
Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
NFL Week 14 picks: New England Patriots-Arizona Cardinals Monday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Mac Jones, head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots visit quarterback Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is 8:15 p.m. ET on...
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors, updates, buzz: Not interested in regular-season return?
Well, this is interesting. Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared on “The Shop” during Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In it, the 30-year-old addressed his recent visits to the New York Giants,...
Giants draft bust on the mend
Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
How to watch Heisman Trophy Ceremony 2022 (12/10/22): Free live stream, time, TV, channel, finalists
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony, an award ceremony that celebrates the best college football player in the nation, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 (12/10/22) from the Lincoln Center in New York, New York. Fans can watch the event for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV...
Eagles remove player from IR; elevate recent special teams standout day before game vs. Giants
For four weeks, the Eagles have been without cornerback Avonte Maddox, relying on their secondary depth to make up for his absence. Now, the team will welcome him back in time for a game against an NFC East rival that could clinch a playoff berth with a win. BUY EAGLES...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry
PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson
This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NFL Week 14 picks: Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams Thursday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders visit cornerback Jalen Ramsey, head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is 8:15 p.m. ET on...
BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman guard Dallin Hall hit a go-ahead putback with 11 seconds left and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. After squandering an 11-point lead in the second half, the Cougars fell behind by one when Creighton went on a 12-0 run down the stretch. But then Hall drove down the right side of the lane and followed his own miss with a layup that put BYU back in front 81-80. Shereef Mitchell missed a 3-pointer at the other end and Hall sank two free throws in the final seconds. Rudi Williams scored 26 points to lead the Cougars (6-5), who had five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid.
Giants injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams, Xavier McKinney, as Eagles loom (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ final injury report for Sunday versus the Eagles ... Out: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), LG Shane Lemieux (toe) Doubtful: DL Leonard Williams (neck) Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (neck) And here is Friday’s practice report ... Did not practice:...
