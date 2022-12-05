Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Trio Nabbed In Hudson Valley For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police
Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel i…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
Ramapo police seek tips in fatal shooting case of 19-year-old Nanuet resident
Three years ago to this day, authorities say Nanuet resident Nicholas Jasiel was shot and killed during a confrontation on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest around 9 p.m.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Police departments introduce ‘STOP DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign’
The Carmel Police Department, Town of Kent Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced that they will all be patrolling the roads this season as a part of the STOP DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign.
Man Missing from Newtown for 9 Years Found Deceased in NY, Living Under Alias
It's a bizarre end to a story that most thought was over a long time ago. According to the Newtown Police Department, a man who was using the name Richard King was found deceased in Sullivan County, NY on December 5, 2022. The Sullivan County Police contacted the Newtown Police Department and asked them to help I.D. the man.
longisland.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
yonkerstimes.com
Yorktown’s Crime of the Century? Police & Slater Raid Par 3 Golf Course? Happy Holidays?
Usually, in contractual disputes involving two parties, a judge decides the course of action and how the matter can hopefully be resolved. But on December 1, 2022 at 845 AM, five Yorktown Police Officers, including Chief Robert Noble, came to the Valley Fields Golf Course along with a dozen or so Town of Yorktown employees and Supervisor Matt Slater.
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
Updated story: ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven BusinessPolice are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking…
Fight over woman led to man being repeatedly run over in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on Perrine Road...
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
wrnjradio.com
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
Mount Vernon DPW announces death of longtime worker
The city's Department of Public Works says James “Jimmy” Sgammato died on Tuesday at age 65.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Drive-by shooting in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.
Sonic boom? Mysterious ground-shaking noise in N.J. still under investigation.
The mystery surrounding loud booms and rattling windows reported through parts of southern and central New Jersey Monday afternoon is under investigation by military authorities to see if aviation training is the culprit. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier...
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cause of casino valance collapse under investigation
TOWN OF THOMPSON – The cause of the collapse of a glass valance at Resorts World Catskills last week is being investigated. The collapse injured a number of people. Megan Taylor, vice president for government affairs and public relations, told Mid-Hudson News Tuesday evening what caused the incident is being probed.
