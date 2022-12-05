ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences

Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
SAG HARBOR, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

Updated story: ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven BusinessPolice are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cause of casino valance collapse under investigation

TOWN OF THOMPSON – The cause of the collapse of a glass valance at Resorts World Catskills last week is being investigated. The collapse injured a number of people. Megan Taylor, vice president for government affairs and public relations, told Mid-Hudson News Tuesday evening what caused the incident is being probed.
THOMPSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy