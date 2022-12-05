Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023
The North Bay’s two primary sources of clean energy plan to raise rates starting next year. On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved a rate increase that is expected to take effect Feb. 1. CEO Geof Syphers said he was unable to estimate the amount, but said it the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Deep freeze kills Solano County olive harvest, but Napa–Sonoma fares much better
For some North Bay olive farmers, the weather brings a bitter taste and declines in yields for this year’s harvest. But from the Central Valley over to Napa and into Sonoma and Marin counties, those yields vary, improving the closer to the coast the groves are. Official value and yields will be determined when county agriculture departments come out with their official crop reports in late spring.
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
sonomacountygazette.com
Dear Sonoma County: 2022 deserves big holiday energy
Dear Readers: Now hear me out: I didn’t plan to vomit holiday cheer all over the December edition of this year’s Gazette. It -- as vomit does -- it just, sort of happened all of a sudden and entirely out of nowhere. Seriously. It’s like; there was Thanksgiving and then, BAM, there came Christmas and the rest of the holiday season.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Plaza has a parking problem
By Larry Barnett — The City of Sonoma is reviewing the most recent in a series of Plaza parking studies conducted over the past three decades. Like all past studies, this one notes that Plaza parking spaces are limited in number, and that employees of businesses around the Plaza account for roughly 50% of the parked cars.
Recounts requested in two Contra Costa county elections
CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.California law allows any voter to request a recount....
northbaybiz.com
American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch
Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
sonomacountygazette.com
Climate action moving forward in Healdsburg
Earthly chaos is hardly a reason to celebrate, but taking responsible local action to lessen the environmental pollutants we generate is. Here are some reasons for hope. Healdsburg Climate Action is an ever-expanding activist group, formed in April around a shared concern for the climate emergency. The group’s mission is to both inspire community and support city leadership to reduce GHG’s, adapt to a changing climate, improve water security, increase sustainability, reduce wildfire exposure and improve the quality of life for all residents.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sebastopol’s Main Stage West ends an exceptional year with “Ham for the Holidays”
When it comes to top quality theater, Main Stage West in Sebastopol has been knocking it out of the park in 2022, including an outstanding production of “The Glass Menagerie” at the start of the year. Its current offering, “Ham for the Holidays,” does not live up to that high bar, but for audiences seeking some undemanding entertainment, it raises chuckles enough to help get into the holiday spirit.
Aviation International News
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
The Mendocino Voice
State Route 128 closed from Navarro west to Route 1 due to flooding
MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — State Route is fully closed between Navarro and Route 1 due to flooding of the Navarro River, an event which happens nearly every December as winter rains arrive and river levels increase. As of this morning, Caltrans has announced that the road is temporarily closed until waters recede.
sonomacountygazette.com
Rio Nido eyeing park updates
Thanksgiving was lovely. After the pandemic its been fantastic to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends once again. November just flew by us. I am in disbelief that time is passing by so quickly. There is no doubt that winter is here. Living in Rio Nido under...
After years of drought, Marin reservoirs at 'average' levels a hopeful sign
MARIN COUNTY – So far this year in Marin County, the rainfall has been a bit disappointing. But the reservoirs are standing at about exactly average for this time of year, and "average" has never felt so good, especially after years of drought.In fact, currently standing at about 2/3 capacity, it would be hard for Lake Lagunitas to get any more average.The Marin Municipal Water District lists it at 99.91% of the historic average at this time of year. But that's only because of the near miracle the area saw last year.This season, the area has only seen about seven...
beyondthecreek.com
Basque Boulangerie Cafe Closes in Danville
Sonoma-based Basque Boulangerie Café, which opened back in 2015 at historic Danville Hotel on Hartz Ave, has closed. Their Sonoma location remains open.
ksro.com
Man Dies in House Fire in Guerneville
A man is dead after a fire that destroyed his house in Guerneville. The Sonoma County Fire District says his two roommates escaped the house and drove to a fire station to report the fire at about 7:30 Wednesday morning. The two men tried to get the other man out of his bedroom, but weren’t able to because of how fast the flames spread. Authorities say the remote area where the house was located doesn’t have strong cellphone service, which may explain why the men didn’t call 911 to report the fire. Firefighters didn’t arrive until 50 minutes after the fire was reported. Officials say by then, the two-story house built in 1936 was reduced to rubble.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
ksro.com
One Injured in Santa Rosa from Microwave Fire
A person is recovering after food in a microwave caught fire in an apartment in Santa Rosa. A resident was microwaving food in a package that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. The resident had put the fire out by the time firefighters got there, but smoke spread to the second floor of the apartment complex, and to part of the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s unclear if it was the same person who had the microwave mishap.
