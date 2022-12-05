Read full article on original website
Valley Wellness has ceremony for mom-and-pop dispensary opening in Raritan
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 1 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. New Jersey’s newest legal weed store — albeit for medical patients only — opened Friday morning, rounding out a historic year...
4 Islamic centers in N.J. say they were targeted in anti-Muslim incidents
Community leaders in New Jersey’s Muslim community and law enforcement are holding an interfaith solidarity rally on Sunday at Muslim Center of Middlesex County in response to a series of anti-Muslim incidents. Four Islamic centers in Middlesex County were targeted on Nov. 26 when a truck displaying a digital...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion
Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
Dry cleaners failed to remediate polluted property in N.J. town, lawsuit says
New Jersey officials have sued a dry-cleaning business in Bergen County, claiming a hazardous chemical used as a degreaser and scouring solvent has posed a health hazard to nearby residents for many years. Current and former owners of the business, located at 46 Grove St. in Elmwood Park, have been...
Doug Steinhardt appointed to finish N.J. Senate term in Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset
Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt won appointment Saturday to complete the term of former state Sen. Michael Doherty. Republican leaders from Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties gathered for a convention at Clinton Township Middle School to consider the successor for Doherty, who resigned Nov. 30 and was sworn-in that same day as Warren County surrogate. Doherty won election Nov. 8 to a five-year term as the judicial officer overseeing civil matters like the probate of wills and estate administration. The surrogate position was vacant following the death of then-Surrogate Kevin O’Neill on April 24.
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
Fiery crash injures 2 truck drivers, closes N.J. highway lanes overnight
A fiery crash between two trucks in Hunterdon County late Friday sent the drivers to an area hospital and closed portions of Route 78 overnight for an investigation and cleanup, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township and involved a cement tanker...
Making your water bill easier to swallow? Jersey City customers will start paying monthly in January
The “long-haul” effects of COVID-19 aren’t just physical. With the number of Jersey City water customers falling behind on their payments nearly doubling, the city’s Municipality Utilities Authority (MUA) and Veolia are transitioning residents’ water bills from quarterly to monthly billing — a move officials say will help property owners pay down their debt.
Ditch NJ Transit’s Dinky trains, build $145 M light rail and bus system, report says
The “Dinky” — the two-car train that shuttles passengers on the 2.7 mile line between Princeton and the Northeast Corridor rail line — should be replaced with a $145 million dual purpose light rail line and a bus rapid transit system that can be extended into other areas, a consultant’s report recommended.
Lincoln Tunnel toll booths close forever on Sunday
The era of stopping to hand a wad of cash to a toll collector at the Lincoln Tunnel ends Sunday when it becomes the last Port Authority crossing to go all-electronic. Drivers will have to pay attention because the change “will go into effect early Sunday,” said Tom Pietrykoski, a Port Authority spokesperson. An exact time wasn’t given for the beginning of cashless toll collection.
Hoboken Western Edge lawsuit settlement over high-rise heights hitting snags
A lawsuit that will determine the future look of high-rises on Hoboken’s western edge has appeared close to a settlement for a month now and twice has been listed on the city council’s agenda. But city council concerns about the terms of the deal have put off a...
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
With Santas in short supply in some areas, N.J. Saint Nick will bring the ‘Santa experience’ to your home
Santa will be flying from New Jersey to Florida — but without the sleigh and reindeers — 11 days before Christmas Eve. Not the real Santa, of course. It’s “Santa Pete,” aka Peter Bond, who preps for Christmas not at the North Pole but in Sussex County. He has been playing Santa since he was 15.
Jersey City’s India Square shopkeepers on edge after recent crimes
It was 4:22 a.m. on Nov. 27 when a person in a black jacket and red pants peeked through one of the glass front doors of the Big Bazar supermarket, located on Newark Avenue in Jersey City’s India Square neighborhood. Armed with a brick, he stared into the store...
N.Y. man with loaded gun arrested while lurking outside Secaucus home, police say
A New York man carrying a loaded handgun was arrested early Friday morning after he was found sneaking outside a Secaucus home, authorities said. A resident of the 600 block of Second Street reported to police just after 2 a.m. that her surveillance camera showed a man on the side of her home, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Patrol officers probed the area and Police Officer Joshua Sigmund located the man, later identified as Ronald Brown of Brooklyn, New York, on Chestnut Street near Raydol Avenue.
Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall
Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
