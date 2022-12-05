ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion

Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Doug Steinhardt appointed to finish N.J. Senate term in Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset

Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt won appointment Saturday to complete the term of former state Sen. Michael Doherty. Republican leaders from Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties gathered for a convention at Clinton Township Middle School to consider the successor for Doherty, who resigned Nov. 30 and was sworn-in that same day as Warren County surrogate. Doherty won election Nov. 8 to a five-year term as the judicial officer overseeing civil matters like the probate of wills and estate administration. The surrogate position was vacant following the death of then-Surrogate Kevin O’Neill on April 24.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Making your water bill easier to swallow? Jersey City customers will start paying monthly in January

The “long-haul” effects of COVID-19 aren’t just physical. With the number of Jersey City water customers falling behind on their payments nearly doubling, the city’s Municipality Utilities Authority (MUA) and Veolia are transitioning residents’ water bills from quarterly to monthly billing — a move officials say will help property owners pay down their debt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Lincoln Tunnel toll booths close forever on Sunday

The era of stopping to hand a wad of cash to a toll collector at the Lincoln Tunnel ends Sunday when it becomes the last Port Authority crossing to go all-electronic. Drivers will have to pay attention because the change “will go into effect early Sunday,” said Tom Pietrykoski, a Port Authority spokesperson. An exact time wasn’t given for the beginning of cashless toll collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.Y. man with loaded gun arrested while lurking outside Secaucus home, police say

A New York man carrying a loaded handgun was arrested early Friday morning after he was found sneaking outside a Secaucus home, authorities said. A resident of the 600 block of Second Street reported to police just after 2 a.m. that her surveillance camera showed a man on the side of her home, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Patrol officers probed the area and Police Officer Joshua Sigmund located the man, later identified as Ronald Brown of Brooklyn, New York, on Chestnut Street near Raydol Avenue.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall

Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
