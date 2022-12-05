Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000CJ CoombsPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
mymoinfo.com
Man Who Volunteered Much of Time to Ste. Genevieve After Stellar Air Force Career Dies
(Ste. Genevieve) A man from Ste. Genevieve, who was highly decorated during his time in the Air Force, has died. Luke Turnbough says Franklin “Frank” Wayne Myers Sr. volunteered much of his time to the betterment of Ste. Genevieve after he retired from the Air Force. A visitation...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
2022’s Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of ‘Miss America’
ST. LOUIS – Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. She stopped by to share what it was like being crowned, as well as her time as a student/dance team member at the University of Missouri – Columbia.
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
KMOV
2 injured after pursuit ends with crash in O’Fallon, Missouri
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A police pursuit ended in a crash in O’Fallon, Missouri Wednesday morning. Authorities told News 4 that a multi-vehicle crash occurred before 7 a.m. at Bryan and Mexico roads. A News 4 photographer at the crash scene saw a car with Illinois license plates split in half after striking a utility pole.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County 3 Vehicle Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) Three people including A woman from Ironton, 68 year old Alice J. Hughes, a man from Washington, 28 year old Jeremy A. Reinecke, and a 53 year old man from Moberly, James D. Deatrick, are suffering injuries after they were involved in a 3 vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday just before 6 pm. Highway Patrol records show Hughes was driving a pick up south on Highway 221, north of Henson Road, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into a box truck headed north driven by Deatrick. Hughes pick up then struck a pick up driven north by Reinecke. Hughes, who received serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Reinecke was moderately injured and Deatrick received minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
Where Did Missouri’s Jesse James Hide His Gold? New Clues Found
History tells us that Missouri's Jesse James spent almost half of his life as an outlaw and during that time amassed a fortune in gold. Where did he hide it? There are new clues that have surfaced that point to some possibilities. In his 34 years on Earth, Jesse James...
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
mymoinfo.com
Dennis Beckermann – Service 11am 12/16/22
Dennis Beckermann of Ste. Genevieve died Tuesday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday, December 16th, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve with burial in Crestlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Dennis Beckermann will be 9 to 11 Friday at the funeral home.
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
What Are The Chances of A White Christmas In Missouri This Year?
The National Weather Service office in Kansas City is already getting questions about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year. While they can't look in a crystal ball and tell us exactly what the weather will be on Christmas, it's not looking all that good this year. While the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
KFVS12
Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve Man Killed in Crash
(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Man accused of threatening to attack Jefferson County high school
A local man is jailed after allegedly threatening to blow up and shoot up a high school in Jefferson County.
Comments / 0