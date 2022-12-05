ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

2 injured after pursuit ends with crash in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A police pursuit ended in a crash in O’Fallon, Missouri Wednesday morning. Authorities told News 4 that a multi-vehicle crash occurred before 7 a.m. at Bryan and Mexico roads. A News 4 photographer at the crash scene saw a car with Illinois license plates split in half after striking a utility pole.
O'FALLON, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County 3 Vehicle Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) Three people including A woman from Ironton, 68 year old Alice J. Hughes, a man from Washington, 28 year old Jeremy A. Reinecke, and a 53 year old man from Moberly, James D. Deatrick, are suffering injuries after they were involved in a 3 vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday just before 6 pm. Highway Patrol records show Hughes was driving a pick up south on Highway 221, north of Henson Road, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into a box truck headed north driven by Deatrick. Hughes pick up then struck a pick up driven north by Reinecke. Hughes, who received serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Reinecke was moderately injured and Deatrick received minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Dennis Beckermann – Service 11am 12/16/22

Dennis Beckermann of Ste. Genevieve died Tuesday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday, December 16th, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve with burial in Crestlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Dennis Beckermann will be 9 to 11 Friday at the funeral home.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
stegenherald.com

Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve Man Killed in Crash

(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy