Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With
Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
Aaron Judge reveals he was 'upset' at the New York Yankees 'turning the fans on him' by making public the $213m deal he rejected... as he says having control over his next team is 'special' amid '$300m Bronx offer'
Aaron Judge has revealed he wasn't happy with the New York Yankees for disclosing the details of the offer he turned down. The star slugger, who linked up with Tom Brady this week, is currently weighing up his next move after leaving the Bronx following a record-breaking season in which he hit 62 homers.
3 moves Yankees must make next after re-signing Aaron Judge to $360 million deal
The New York Yankees have been fighting hard to re-sign Aaron Judge over the past few months, and their efforts finally paid off early on Wednesday morning, as the Yankees managed to lock up Judge on a massive long-term deal. Judge’s contract officially came in at nine years, $360 million, which is one of the biggest deals in MLB history.
MLB Rumors: This Team Could Sign Two Superstar Shortstops
Three elite shortstops remain on the open market after Trea Turner signed a monstrous 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. One team apparently might try to land two of them. Outside of the Phillies, arguably no time has been floated in shortstop rumors this offseason more than the Cubs. And...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (Wednesday, 9:24 a.m.): The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge. Read more about that here. UPDATE (Tuesday, 5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San...
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Told Aaron Judge
One of the best baseball players in the MLB was at the Saints-Bucs game on Monday night. Aaron Judge, who's a free agent right now, was at the game and even had a chance to meet Tom Brady before the game. Brady, a big San Francisco Giants fan, might have been hoping to lure him to San Francisco - or maybe Tampa Bay - based on a tweet from him.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
David Samson says Yankees ‘didn’t get better’ with Judge signing: ‘No one in the industry thinks this is a reasonable deal’
Former Marlins executive David Samson doesn’t think the Yankees got better by signing All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360-million contract, arguing “no one in the industry thinks this is a reasonable deal.”
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
REPORT: Aaron Judge turned down $400 million from Padres to stay with Yankees
Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Mets free-agent reliever in demand as a starter
Starting pitching is in high demand. And as teams look to add to their rotations this offseason, they may look to convert some arms that are accustomed to bullpen use. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Take, for example, Seth Lugo. The right-hander served a relief role for...
Brian Cashman’s Aaron Judge updates show how big of a mistake Yankees’ extension was
The day after the Winter Meetings began, the New York Yankees, clueless as always, announced a contract extension for general manager Brian Cashman. It was something fans always knew was coming … but yet again the timing couldn’t be more disheartening. Yankees fans are waiting for any news...
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
