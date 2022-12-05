ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With

Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Aaron Judge reveals he was 'upset' at the New York Yankees 'turning the fans on him' by making public the $213m deal he rejected... as he says having control over his next team is 'special' amid '$300m Bronx offer'

Aaron Judge has revealed he wasn't happy with the New York Yankees for disclosing the details of the offer he turned down. The star slugger, who linked up with Tom Brady this week, is currently weighing up his next move after leaving the Bronx following a record-breaking season in which he hit 62 homers.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

MLB Rumors: This Team Could Sign Two Superstar Shortstops

Three elite shortstops remain on the open market after Trea Turner signed a monstrous 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. One team apparently might try to land two of them. Outside of the Phillies, arguably no time has been floated in shortstop rumors this offseason more than the Cubs. And...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Told Aaron Judge

One of the best baseball players in the MLB was at the Saints-Bucs game on Monday night. Aaron Judge, who's a free agent right now, was at the game and even had a chance to meet Tom Brady before the game. Brady, a big San Francisco Giants fan, might have been hoping to lure him to San Francisco - or maybe Tampa Bay - based on a tweet from him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Aaron Judge turned down $400 million from Padres to stay with Yankees

Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Mets free-agent reliever in demand as a starter

Starting pitching is in high demand. And as teams look to add to their rotations this offseason, they may look to convert some arms that are accustomed to bullpen use. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Take, for example, Seth Lugo. The right-hander served a relief role for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
