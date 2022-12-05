Read full article on original website
Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor
Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
Public’s help sought as fall fatal shooting along Jersey Shore remains unsolved
Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for whoever shot and killed a 26-year-old Neptune Township man more than two months ago. Devin Agolio-Stout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked on the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Amityville Man Gunned Down In New Jersey As Police Search For Killer
A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Jersey last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continues.Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in New Milford…
Immigrant Seized By ICE For Deportation After Beating Young Fairview Man With Autism: Police
A Guatemalan immigrant illegally living in Fairview was seized by ICE agents after he beat a defenseless young man with autism, authorities said. Alexander Castellanos, 33, was initially sent to the Bergen County Jail on aggravated assault charges following his weekend arrest, records show. Fairview police said Castellanos punched the...
5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say
Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held
Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Paterson cops won’t face charges in death of man they handcuffed
Two Paterson police officers will not face charges in the death of a man they handcuffed shortly after he was apparently injured while leaping across residential rooftops, a state grand jury has determined. The fatal encounter occurred about 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021, when police received two 911 calls...
Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint. Duo stole his money and car, police said.
A fast food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Nutley and police were still searching for the suspects Thursday evening, authorities said. Officers were called to Hilton Street around 7:30 p.m. and were told by the driver that he was threatened and robbed by a man and woman who stole his money, food and 2016 Acura, according to a statement from the Nutley Police Department.
Newark Police Department seeking to identify porch pirate
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help identify a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on South 11th Street Thanksgiving weekend. At around 2:05 p.m., the suspect opened the gate of a residence in the 400 block of South 11th Street and stole two packages. Before fleeing through the side alley of a neighbor’s residence, he placed the two packages inside one of many shopping bags he was carrying. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect, described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown The post Newark Police Department seeking to identify porch pirate appeared first on Shore News Network.
longislandbusiness.com
New Jersey Man Busted in Possession of Illegal Firearm During Inwood Traffic Stop
Fourth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a New Jersey man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:29 pm in Inwood. According to Detectives, Officers observed a black 2019 Honda Accord bearing New Jersey registration with excessive window tints traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard at the intersection of Doughty Boulevard. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop.
Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof
NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are trying to identify a suspect in a serious hit and run crash that took place Tuesday evening. According to police, a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a severe injury to a pedestrian on Tuesday, is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. Police reported a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to the Jersey City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Jersey City man suffering from serious injuries. The The post Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver Alert: 70-year-old man reported missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 70-year-old man who went missing yesterday. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating William “Bill” Graham, 70, of Newark, who was reported missing Tuesday. Mr. Graham was last seen in the 100 bock of Treacy Avenue. He is described as 6’3” tall and 160 pounds, with a bald head. His physical and mental condition are good. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of William “Bill” Graham to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip The post Silver Alert: 70-year-old man reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2, shuts down N.J. highway for 3 hours, police say
A crash involving a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way down a New Jersey highway seriously injured two people and closed the road down for three hours, State Police spokesman trooper Charles Marchan said. The vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Route 24 in Madison at...
Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say
Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
Driver charged after police chase ends with crash into light pole, authorities say
A New York man faces drunken driving, eluding and several other charges after a high-speed chase in Bergen County ended with a crash into a traffic light pole, authorities said Monday. A police officer in Fair Lawn spotted a vehicle slowly passing him twice shortly after midnight Saturday on Route...
Mom, son lured estranged father to N.J. town to steal his car, cops say
A woman who was unhappy with her divorce settlement was charged along with her son with robbery for luring her estranged husband to Bergen County on Monday and stealing his car, authorities said. Police were called about 10:30 a.m. to a Starbucks on Route 17 North in Rochelle Park for...
Woman injured after being attacked, robbed in Millburn park, cops say
A teenager and a man were arrested after attacking and robbing a woman walking in a park in Millburn on Wednesday night, authorities said. The 46-year-old suffered “significant” facial injuries after the pair tackled her from behind and shoved her face into a cement sidewalk at Taylor Park about 7:40 p.m., Millburn police said in a statement Thursday.
YAHOO!
This is how Paterson government and police will focus on public safety in 2023 | Sayegh
Two weekends ago, Paterson detectives arrested four individuals and seized four guns within 24 hours. Last week, an 18-year-old was taken into custody after being found to be in possession of a high capacity 9mm semi-automatic pistol. This year, our Paterson Police Department has seized 187 illegal weapons. Last year,...
Police: 4 people injured in shooting on East 180th Street Tuesday
Police say at least four people were injured in a shooting near the intersection of Daly Avenue and East 180th Street on Tuesday at around 6 p.m.
