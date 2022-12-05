ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

coladaily.com

Richland Library offering free holiday programs

Dec. 9, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood. Celebrate the holidays cut out and decorate our favorite book characters using paper, markers and more. Make the holidays special with personalized ornaments for your loved ones this year. Dec. 13, 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Andrews. Creating handmade holiday cards...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Christmas Parade rides through

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Jaycees Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, and although it was raining, the crowd came to celebrate the season. The following are the winners of this year’s parade:. • Best Car – 2023 Miss Teen All Star. • Best Walking Group – DC...
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

Well Pets celebrates opening of new 13,000-square-foot clinic

Well Pets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate their move to a new building. Employees of the veterinary clinic took guests through the new facility following the ribbon cutting to show the new rooms and features. According to Well Pets Veterinarian and Chief Medical Director Jeff Seay, the clinic...
IRMO, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington

Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday

The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Registration now open for City of West Columbia's Kinetic Derby Day

Registration is now open for West Columbia's Kinetic Derby Day, featuring iMAGINE STEAM Festival. The annual event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Kinetic Sculpture Parade will kick off the day. The event will also feature soapbox racing, obstacle course racing, and the iMAGINE STEAM Festival on State Street throughout the day.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services Carolinas

Columbia, South Carolina - On November 9, 2022, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas. These actions were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of persons supported.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College receives reaffirmation of accreditation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Congratulations are in order for Benedict College. According to a press release the institution was reaffirmed for its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of Colleges. According to the college, the 10-year reaffirmation was announced during the commission’s annual meeting today.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

The ‘Who is Jill Scott’ tour comes to Township Auditorium

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — American singer, songwriter, poet and actress Jill Scott is making her way to the Capital City. The soulful sounds are expected to bring out fans who have followed the singer since her first album ‘Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Songs Volume 1’ that was released back in 2000. The visit promises to bring longtime fans back down memory lane with old tunes while introducing them to new ones.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET to give free Covid-19 vaccines, gift cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card!. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
COLUMBIA, SC
getnews.info

Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
COLUMBIA, SC

