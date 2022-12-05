Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Columbia VA Health Care System hosts 22nd Annual Vet’s Charity Ride
The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) will host Carolina Honda’s 22nd annual Vet’s Charity Ride at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Riders will depart Carolina Honda to deliver donations at 2 p.m., with an estimated arrival...
coladaily.com
Richland Library offering free holiday programs
Dec. 9, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood. Celebrate the holidays cut out and decorate our favorite book characters using paper, markers and more. Make the holidays special with personalized ornaments for your loved ones this year. Dec. 13, 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Andrews. Creating handmade holiday cards...
Newberry Christmas Parade rides through
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Jaycees Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, and although it was raining, the crowd came to celebrate the season. The following are the winners of this year’s parade:. • Best Car – 2023 Miss Teen All Star. • Best Walking Group – DC...
coladaily.com
Well Pets celebrates opening of new 13,000-square-foot clinic
Well Pets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate their move to a new building. Employees of the veterinary clinic took guests through the new facility following the ribbon cutting to show the new rooms and features. According to Well Pets Veterinarian and Chief Medical Director Jeff Seay, the clinic...
Prosperity Christmas Parade draws a crowd
PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity Christmas Parade was held on Sunday and the following are the 2022 winners: • Best
WIS-TV
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old. The company said,. “Our Prisma Health family grieves the loss of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs.”. “Vince worked...
Lexington County Chronicle
Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington
Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
coladaily.com
Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday
The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
coladaily.com
Registration now open for City of West Columbia's Kinetic Derby Day
Registration is now open for West Columbia's Kinetic Derby Day, featuring iMAGINE STEAM Festival. The annual event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Kinetic Sculpture Parade will kick off the day. The event will also feature soapbox racing, obstacle course racing, and the iMAGINE STEAM Festival on State Street throughout the day.
Community rallies around Sumter family after son diagnosed with brain tumor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Sumter family is getting help from community donations after a tough diagnosis. 18-month-old Dominic Smith was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a family friend is fundraising to help with medical costs. "This is not something that you plan for and expect to ever happen,"...
coladaily.com
$50 gift cards from The COMET while supplies last for COVID vaccine recipients
The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) is hosting a special vaccine event Monday, Dec. 12 to ensure Midlands residents do not miss their shot before the winter holidays. Anyone eligible for their primary COVID-19 vaccine or any of the COVID boosters can drop in at the hub at...
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services Carolinas
Columbia, South Carolina - On November 9, 2022, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas. These actions were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of persons supported.
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College receives reaffirmation of accreditation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Congratulations are in order for Benedict College. According to a press release the institution was reaffirmed for its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of Colleges. According to the college, the 10-year reaffirmation was announced during the commission’s annual meeting today.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood Christmas Parade and the Christkindl Market
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two big events. One small, special town. This Friday through Sunday, you can enjoy the best of Blythewood with the Christkindl Market. And then be sure to make it to the Christmas parade Sunday afternoon. Jasmin Fonce is the co-chair of the Blythewood Christmas Parade and...
abccolumbia.com
The ‘Who is Jill Scott’ tour comes to Township Auditorium
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — American singer, songwriter, poet and actress Jill Scott is making her way to the Capital City. The soulful sounds are expected to bring out fans who have followed the singer since her first album ‘Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Songs Volume 1’ that was released back in 2000. The visit promises to bring longtime fans back down memory lane with old tunes while introducing them to new ones.
abccolumbia.com
COMET to give free Covid-19 vaccines, gift cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card!. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
12 Camden agencies receive grant money from accommodations tax funds
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds. The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the...
getnews.info
Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
