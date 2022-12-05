Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Dear Sonoma County: 2022 deserves big holiday energy
Dear Readers: Now hear me out: I didn’t plan to vomit holiday cheer all over the December edition of this year’s Gazette. It -- as vomit does -- it just, sort of happened all of a sudden and entirely out of nowhere. Seriously. It’s like; there was Thanksgiving and then, BAM, there came Christmas and the rest of the holiday season.
northbaybiz.com
Sticking to It: Windsor Toffee
Local confectioner Windsor Toffee is quickly becoming a Sonoma County favorite. Owners Veronica Aguado and Evodio Medrano opened their business two years ago when Veronica sought a change following a 12-year career in the chocolate industry. Having spent over a decade working with chocolate and honing her skills, she decided to continue following her passion for sweets and began crafting her own from their home kitchen.
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
sonomamag.com
The Best Things We Ate in Sonoma in 2022
Sometimes you know, in the seconds after a first bite, that a dish won’t be merely memorable. It’s going to be one of the best bites of the year. A sip of oyster soup called Billi Bi at the recently opened, high-end Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville had exactly that quality.
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
sonomacountygazette.com
Rio Nido eyeing park updates
Thanksgiving was lovely. After the pandemic its been fantastic to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends once again. November just flew by us. I am in disbelief that time is passing by so quickly. There is no doubt that winter is here. Living in Rio Nido under...
SFist
Sonoma County Mountain Lion Straight Up Walks Into Woman’s Home, Drags Out Her Dog
The dog survived, but the mountain lion was tracked down and euthanized, after an incident last weekend where the mountain lion casually walked into a Sonoma County home and picked a fight with the dog. It’s a phenomenon we’ve seen in the Bay Area before, where mountain lions wander into...
northbaybiz.com
Santa Rosa’s New Approach to Crisis Response
Santa Rosa’s inRESPONSE mental health crisis teams are filling an important need. The very first call for the services of the new inRESPONSE mental health mobile team, which hit the streets of Santa Rosa in January, was a success story. A woman at a local hospital had a mental health breakdown, and the team was dispatched to give assistance.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023
The North Bay’s two primary sources of clean energy plan to raise rates starting next year. On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved a rate increase that is expected to take effect Feb. 1. CEO Geof Syphers said he was unable to estimate the amount, but said it the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.
ksro.com
One Injured in Santa Rosa from Microwave Fire
A person is recovering after food in a microwave caught fire in an apartment in Santa Rosa. A resident was microwaving food in a package that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. The resident had put the fire out by the time firefighters got there, but smoke spread to the second floor of the apartment complex, and to part of the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s unclear if it was the same person who had the microwave mishap.
After years of drought, Marin reservoirs at 'average' levels a hopeful sign
MARIN COUNTY – So far this year in Marin County, the rainfall has been a bit disappointing. But the reservoirs are standing at about exactly average for this time of year, and "average" has never felt so good, especially after years of drought.In fact, currently standing at about 2/3 capacity, it would be hard for Lake Lagunitas to get any more average.The Marin Municipal Water District lists it at 99.91% of the historic average at this time of year. But that's only because of the near miracle the area saw last year.This season, the area has only seen about seven...
ksro.com
Man Dies in House Fire in Guerneville
A man is dead after a fire that destroyed his house in Guerneville. The Sonoma County Fire District says his two roommates escaped the house and drove to a fire station to report the fire at about 7:30 Wednesday morning. The two men tried to get the other man out of his bedroom, but weren’t able to because of how fast the flames spread. Authorities say the remote area where the house was located doesn’t have strong cellphone service, which may explain why the men didn’t call 911 to report the fire. Firefighters didn’t arrive until 50 minutes after the fire was reported. Officials say by then, the two-story house built in 1936 was reduced to rubble.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma Valley: Don’t forget the Sonoma Developmental Center!
Amid holidays, plaza talk and elections, don’t forget the Sonoma Developmental Center decision!. Sonoma residents must keep their eye on the doughnut and not upon the hole. That is watch the Board of Supervisors decision to send an EIR and SDC Specific Plan to the State Department of General Services.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
This California ice rink the ‘best’ in the country, according to Yelp
Even though the majority of the Golden State won’t transform into a snowy winter wonderland ideal for outdoor skating, California is home to the “best” indoor ice-skating rink in the country, based on Yelp reviews.
Freeze Warning issued for several North Bay counties
(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for several North Bay counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Freeze Warning for the North Bay interior mountains and North Bay interior valleys, takes effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees […]
