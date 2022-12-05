Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Report: Mayfield Could Start for Rams on Thursday
Despite just getting picked up on waivers Tuesday, Baker Mayfield could very well start for the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles wants to go through pregame warmups with quarterback John Wolford, who is listed as questionable with a neck injury, before making a decision on who will get the start against the Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If Wolford cannot go, Mayfield will be next in line to start.
Prescott Says Meeting With Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Went Well’
There are several teams vying for the talents of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But there might not be one that desires his services more than the Cowboys, who met with Beckham this week after several members of team have publicly pitched him on joining them in Dallas.
