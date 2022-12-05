Despite just getting picked up on waivers Tuesday, Baker Mayfield could very well start for the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles wants to go through pregame warmups with quarterback John Wolford, who is listed as questionable with a neck injury, before making a decision on who will get the start against the Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If Wolford cannot go, Mayfield will be next in line to start.

19 HOURS AGO