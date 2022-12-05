ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFist

Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
SUISUN CITY, CA
Aviation International News

Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO

Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
NAPA, CA
marinmagazine.com

Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022

The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
mix96sac.com

The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California

If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybiz.com

American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch

Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
northbaybiz.com

Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam

Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023

The North Bay’s two primary sources of clean energy plan to raise rates starting next year. On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved a rate increase that is expected to take effect Feb. 1. CEO Geof Syphers said he was unable to estimate the amount, but said it the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
riffmagazine.com

BottleRock Napa Valley presale passes available before the holidays

The producers of BottleRock Napa Valley will again sell a limited number of advance tickets to the festival—the 10th annual event—before the holidays. The holiday presale three-day general admission, VIP, Skydeck and Platinum tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Additionally, American Express cardholders can get early access to tickets before the public as of right now. The festival will take place May 26 to 28 at the Napa Valley Expo. BottleRock Napa Valley pairs Napa Valley’s wine, food and craft brews with the biggest names in music.
ksro.com

New Geyserville Restaurant Given a Michelin Star

A recently opened Sonoma County restaurant has earned a coveted Michelin Star. Cyrus in Geyserville was awarded the star Monday night during the ceremony honoring the 2022 California Guide winners. As part of the review, a Michelin inspector called the food by chef Douglas Keane “impressive, globally accented cuisine.” Cyrus opened back in September and is technically a reopening of the restaurant that closed ten years ago in Healdsburg. Also, staying on the Michelin Star list, SingleThread with three stars and Barndiva with one star, both located in Healdsburg.
GEYSERVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

San Rafael firefighters respond to house fire on Sienna Way

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the San Rafael Fire Department are responding at the scene of a burning home on Sienna Way, according to a tweet from San Rafael FD. A photo accompanying the tweet shows a single-story home with smoke emitting from the roof and chimney and a fire vehicle parked out […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma Plaza has a parking problem

By Larry Barnett — The City of Sonoma is reviewing the most recent in a series of Plaza parking studies conducted over the past three decades. Like all past studies, this one notes that Plaza parking spaces are limited in number, and that employees of businesses around the Plaza account for roughly 50% of the parked cars.
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

After years of drought, Marin reservoirs at 'average' levels a hopeful sign

MARIN COUNTY – So far this year in Marin County, the rainfall has been a bit disappointing. But the reservoirs are standing at about exactly average for this time of year, and "average" has never felt so good, especially after years of drought.In fact, currently standing at about 2/3 capacity, it would be hard for Lake Lagunitas to get any more average.The Marin Municipal Water District lists it at 99.91% of the historic average at this time of year. But that's only because of the near miracle the area saw last year.This season, the area has only seen about seven...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Climate action moving forward in Healdsburg

Earthly chaos is hardly a reason to celebrate, but taking responsible local action to lessen the environmental pollutants we generate is. Here are some reasons for hope. Healdsburg Climate Action is an ever-expanding activist group, formed in April around a shared concern for the climate emergency. The group’s mission is to both inspire community and support city leadership to reduce GHG’s, adapt to a changing climate, improve water security, increase sustainability, reduce wildfire exposure and improve the quality of life for all residents.
HEALDSBURG, CA
northbaybiz.com

Ghilotti Construction Company is now 100% Employee Owned

Santa Rosa-based engineering contractors Ghilotti Construction announced this week that the company is now 100% employee owned. Ghilotti shareholders transferred all shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company announced in a press release. “This new structure of employee ownership will ensure the company’s ability to maintain the Ghilotti legacy and preserve its strong family culture,” the release said.
SANTA ROSA, CA

