Read full article on original website
Related
sonomamag.com
2 Local Restaurants Named Among ‘Most Beloved in America’ by OpenTable
Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has announced its annual list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America,” featuring 47 cities across 21 states. No Sonoma County restaurants made the cut this year, but two of the 100 are in Napa Valley. French restaurant Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
SFist
Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'
The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
Video shows mountain lion drag border collie from Northern California home
Some Sonoma County, California residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border […]
Aviation International News
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
northbaybiz.com
American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch
Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
sonomamag.com
Best Sonoma County Restaurants Under $40, According to Michelin Guide 2022
Sonoma County’s Bib Gourmands have been announced for 2022. While there aren’t any newcomers, it’s a high honor given to eight of the county’s restaurants considered by the California Michelin Guide to be restaurants with “good food at a moderate price.”. Receiving the awards on...
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023
The North Bay’s two primary sources of clean energy plan to raise rates starting next year. On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved a rate increase that is expected to take effect Feb. 1. CEO Geof Syphers said he was unable to estimate the amount, but said it the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.
riffmagazine.com
BottleRock Napa Valley presale passes available before the holidays
The producers of BottleRock Napa Valley will again sell a limited number of advance tickets to the festival—the 10th annual event—before the holidays. The holiday presale three-day general admission, VIP, Skydeck and Platinum tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Additionally, American Express cardholders can get early access to tickets before the public as of right now. The festival will take place May 26 to 28 at the Napa Valley Expo. BottleRock Napa Valley pairs Napa Valley’s wine, food and craft brews with the biggest names in music.
Cliff Lede’s Backstage Is the Most Rock ‘n’ Roll Tasting Room in Napa
For the last two decades, Cliff Lede has been leaving his mark on Napa Valley — not just with excellent wine, but by bringing a sense of rock ‘n’ roll cool to this sometimes fussy wine region. Influenced by his mother’s early forays into home winemaking, Lede’s...
ksro.com
New Geyserville Restaurant Given a Michelin Star
A recently opened Sonoma County restaurant has earned a coveted Michelin Star. Cyrus in Geyserville was awarded the star Monday night during the ceremony honoring the 2022 California Guide winners. As part of the review, a Michelin inspector called the food by chef Douglas Keane “impressive, globally accented cuisine.” Cyrus opened back in September and is technically a reopening of the restaurant that closed ten years ago in Healdsburg. Also, staying on the Michelin Star list, SingleThread with three stars and Barndiva with one star, both located in Healdsburg.
San Rafael firefighters respond to house fire on Sienna Way
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the San Rafael Fire Department are responding at the scene of a burning home on Sienna Way, according to a tweet from San Rafael FD. A photo accompanying the tweet shows a single-story home with smoke emitting from the roof and chimney and a fire vehicle parked out […]
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Plaza has a parking problem
By Larry Barnett — The City of Sonoma is reviewing the most recent in a series of Plaza parking studies conducted over the past three decades. Like all past studies, this one notes that Plaza parking spaces are limited in number, and that employees of businesses around the Plaza account for roughly 50% of the parked cars.
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
After years of drought, Marin reservoirs at 'average' levels a hopeful sign
MARIN COUNTY – So far this year in Marin County, the rainfall has been a bit disappointing. But the reservoirs are standing at about exactly average for this time of year, and "average" has never felt so good, especially after years of drought.In fact, currently standing at about 2/3 capacity, it would be hard for Lake Lagunitas to get any more average.The Marin Municipal Water District lists it at 99.91% of the historic average at this time of year. But that's only because of the near miracle the area saw last year.This season, the area has only seen about seven...
sonomacountygazette.com
Climate action moving forward in Healdsburg
Earthly chaos is hardly a reason to celebrate, but taking responsible local action to lessen the environmental pollutants we generate is. Here are some reasons for hope. Healdsburg Climate Action is an ever-expanding activist group, formed in April around a shared concern for the climate emergency. The group’s mission is to both inspire community and support city leadership to reduce GHG’s, adapt to a changing climate, improve water security, increase sustainability, reduce wildfire exposure and improve the quality of life for all residents.
northbaybiz.com
Ghilotti Construction Company is now 100% Employee Owned
Santa Rosa-based engineering contractors Ghilotti Construction announced this week that the company is now 100% employee owned. Ghilotti shareholders transferred all shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company announced in a press release. “This new structure of employee ownership will ensure the company’s ability to maintain the Ghilotti legacy and preserve its strong family culture,” the release said.
Comments / 1