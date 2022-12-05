Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public OutrageTy D.San Francisco, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Psychedelic projections illuminate downtown San Francisco
Last year, the project raised $2.2 million for neighboring businesses.
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
The Daily 12-08-22 Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said. California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Ken Paglia said the agency had issued a depredation permit to the county for the animal, which had also killed goats on the same property. Rebecca Kracker, the owner of the dog and goats, was relieved the wild animal was killed but wrote in a lengthy Dec. 4 Facebook post that she wishes the issue had been resolved sooner. "This animal was undeniably sick and in need of being put down," Kracker wrote on Facebook. "... Losses happen, but this cat was out of control."
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
30-year-old Taiwanese restaurant China Bee in San Mateo to close
San Mateo is losing a gem.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
These Bay Area restaurants receive new Michelin Star honors
"California as a whole is definitely a culinary powerhouse."
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
Cold front could bring wet weather to San Francisco's SantaCon
If you're planning to join the parade of drunken bearded people during San Francisco's SantaCon, be sure to stuff an umbrella into your toy bag.
Bay Area's 3 best-compensated CEOs made a combined $444 million in 2021
A familiar name cracked the top three of the San Francisco Business Times' annual list.
BART just adopted a major policy change to address excursion fare fee
"There's been a lot of frustration surrounding this."
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
Offbeat restaurant Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack is a ‘dying breed’ in San Francisco
Come for handwritten menus and enormous plates of spaghetti fit for "Lady and the Tramp."
San Francisco's moderate revolt continues with Joel Engardio victory
San Francisco Supervisor-elect Joel Engardio painted his opponent, District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar, as out of touch with constituents.
At Least 1 Dead In Collision In South Hayward
HAYWARD (BCN) At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The collision was reported at 7:50 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. No other details were immediately available, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
Bay Area woman reportedly missing in Mexico
She was forced into a van, according to Facebook posts.
The Daily 12-07-22 Employees at prestigious SF high school hold mass 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three San Francisco schools did the same. Educators at Lowell High School — the largest school in the city and the subject of much debate over its merit-based admissions system — say they keep dealing with the same debilitating quality-of-life issues as a result of the district's $14 million chronically plagued payroll system. Since the start of the year, teachers haven't been paid for months at a time, they've been paid incorrect amounts, they've been overtaxed, and have experienced lapses in health care coverage, said two Lowell teachers.
