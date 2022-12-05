ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

The Daily 12-08-22 Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside

A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said. California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Ken Paglia said the agency had issued a depredation permit to the county for the animal, which had also killed goats on the same property. Rebecca Kracker, the owner of the dog and goats, was relieved the wild animal was killed but wrote in a lengthy Dec. 4 Facebook post that she wishes the issue had been resolved sooner.  "This animal was undeniably sick and in need of being put down," Kracker wrote on Facebook. "... Losses happen, but this cat was out of control."  
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

At Least 1 Dead In Collision In South Hayward

HAYWARD (BCN) At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The collision was reported at 7:50 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. No other details were immediately available, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-07-22 Employees at prestigious SF high school hold mass 'sickout'

An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three San Francisco schools did the same. Educators at Lowell High School — the largest school in the city and the subject of much debate over its merit-based admissions system — say they keep dealing with the same debilitating quality-of-life issues as a result of the district's $14 million chronically plagued payroll system.  Since the start of the year, teachers haven't been paid for months at a time, they've been paid incorrect amounts, they've been overtaxed, and have experienced lapses in health care coverage, said two Lowell teachers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy