Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas

Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Are you ready for some session?

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

