Rio Nido, CA

CBS San Francisco

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
MONTE RIO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible

If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

The Best Things We Ate in Sonoma County in 2022

Sometimes you know, in the seconds after a first bite, that a dish won’t be merely memorable. It’s going to be one of the best bites of the year. A sip of oyster soup called Billi Bi at the recently opened, high-end Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville had exactly that quality.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river set to wreak weekend weather havoc

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters warned on Friday that even a weak atmospheric river has enough of a punch to dump more than 2 inches of rain in the Bay Area and bury the Sierra under several feet of snow over the weekend.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the incoming storm front -- expected to arrive Friday night -- will be a 1 or 2 on their atmospheric river scale depending where you are on the coastline.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsMost of California will be at the Stage 1 level and Oregon will...
SANTA ROSA, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY

The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
SUISUN CITY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

When and where to expect heavy rains, gusty winds in weekend storm

A cold front will bring strong southerly winds and heavy rains to the Bay Area beginning Friday night and lasting over the weekend. The North Bay and Sonoma coastal area saw some rainfall on Thursday as the cold front moved in from the ocean to the West, according to the National Weather Service. As the cold front moves gradually southeastward, San Francisco and the surrounding areas will see showers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam

Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out

“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
OAKLAND, CA

