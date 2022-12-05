ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

Comments / 5

Bro Row
3d ago

Now one person is dead while the other person is going to prison and she is just going to get somebody else oh well.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Ex-Con From Viral Jersey Shore Arrest Video Charged With 1,500 Heroin Bags, Pounds Of Pot, More

An ex-con whose Point Pleasant boardwalk arrest became part of a viral video was busted once again on drug charges, this time along with his roommate, authorities said. A SWAT team led a raid on the Grand Street apartment in Garfield that Zakee Murphy, 32, shares with fish tank technician Ryene Perry, 34, landing both in jail on various drug-related counts, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Public’s help sought as fall fatal shooting along Jersey Shore remains unsolved

Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for whoever shot and killed a 26-year-old Neptune Township man more than two months ago. Devin Agolio-Stout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked on the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Bedminster Driver Sentenced For Homicide, Fraud: Prosecutor

A Somerset County man will spend five years in state prison after authorities say he struck and killed another traveler while driving on a suspended license. According to the county Prosecutor's Office, George L. Rodriguez, 68, of Bedminster, was driving north on Routes 202/206 toward the intersection with River Road just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Sayreville man faces a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – A 32-year-old Sayreville man is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
longisland.com

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences

Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
SAG HARBOR, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy