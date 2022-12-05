ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
A Look at Brittney Griner's Career On, Off Basketball Court

A timeline of key events in Brittney Griner's career on and off the basketball court:. Oct. 18, 1990: Brittney Griner was born in Houston. 2009: Led Nimitz High School to Texas 5A girls basketball state championship game where they lost. The 6-foot-7 star dunked 52 times as a senior, including seven times in one game against Aldine High School.
