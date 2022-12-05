Read full article on original website
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Top 25 Candidates for Men's College Basketball National Player of the Year
We were promised a men's college basketball "Year of the Big Man," and 2022-23 has not disappointed. Ten of the 25 stars atop our super early player of the year rankings have attempted 10 or fewer three-pointers, and 14 are averaging north of eight rebounds per game. The biggest man...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Are Aiming Too High in Latest NBA Trade Rumors Involving 1st-Round Draft Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are doing more than practicing patience on the trade front. They're also hoping for a splurge they simply can't afford. While they have a pair of first-round picks to offer, neither will convey until way down the line (2027 and 2029). They'd also be presumably attached to an unwanted contract, whether it's Russell Westbrook's bloated deal or smaller, but still overpriced, salaries like those of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NBA's Best Rim-Protectors So Far This Season
Anyone feel like giving a bear hug to the NBA's most effective rim protectors this season? If so, you've come to the right place. Last time around, we shone a spotlight on the league's least effective stoppers at the hoop. This exercise will follow the exact same process to generate our more flattering pecking order.
Bleacher Report
NBA Starting Lineup Changes That Need to Happen
Building an effective NBA starting lineup is as much art as science. It takes a measure of feel and a sense of balance that might not be so easy to quantify, but then there are also the numbers that tell an objective story about which configurations work and which don't.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Nerlens Noel Deal Discussed Between Mavericks, Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly had trade talks involving center Nerlens Noel, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Noel has "drawn interest from several contending teams," per Begley. Detroit acquired Noel in an offseason trade from the New York Knicks, but he has struggled to find playing...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Won't Play vs. TOR Due to Injury; Anthony Davis Out With Illness
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without stars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness) for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) is also out. James has been bothered by an ankle injury since Friday, and...
Charles Barkley says it's time for the Bulls to 'blow it up'
The Chicago Bulls find themselves between a rock and a hard place so far this season, as they sit with a 10-14 record as the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference. NBA legend and TNT’s Charles Barkley appeared on ESPN1000 on Wednesday and said it may be time for the Bulls to ‘start the rebuild.’
Bleacher Report
Trade Ideas to Save the New York Knicks' Season
With the unofficially official start of NBA trade season right around the corner, the New York Knicks are looking to shake things up. League sources told The Athletic's Fred Katz that the "Knicks have been active on trade calls leading up to Dec. 15, the date when most players who signed new contracts this past summer become eligible for trades." Katz mentions Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose as the names to watch most and also notes that New York hasn't "shown any interest in attaching draft picks to Fournier just to move him."
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving Covers Up Nike Logos on Shoes vs. Hornets After Contract Ended
Nike officially dissolved its business relationship with Kyrie Irving earlier this week after he had amplified an antisemitic movie on his social media platforms back in October and initially didn't apologize for doing so. On Wednesday night, Irving responded to that decision by covering up the Nike logo on his...
Bleacher Report
Hawks Rumors: Dejounte Murray Expected to Miss 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury
Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray is potentially facing two weeks on the sidelines because of a left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. That will leave the Hawks further short-handed, with John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (hip) also dealing with injuries. Murray,...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says Memories with Cavs 'Will Never Be Forgotten' After Loss
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James discussed his appreciation for the Cavaliers and the city of Cleveland following a 116-102 loss to the Cavs on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. "It's always love coming back here," James told reporters. "The memories that I have here will never be forgotten." The...
Bleacher Report
JJ Redick Says He Previously Spoke to Joe Mazzulla About Joining Celtics Staff
JJ Redick has made a name for himself in the broadcasting world, but the former NBA sharpshooter was at least under consideration to join the coaching staff of the league's best team. While talking to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White on The Old Man and the Three podcast (h/t Souichi...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons in Week 15; Marcus Mariota Benched
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly using their Week 14 bye to usher in a quarterback change. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will bench Marcus Mariota and turn the offense over to rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints. Asking...
Bleacher Report
Dan Campbell 'Shocked' Lions Are Betting Favorites over 10-2 Vikings in Week 14
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was taken aback Friday when told that his team is favored to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Campbell said: "I really don't even know how to respond to that. I'm shocked by that." The Lions, who are...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away
While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
Bleacher Report
Why Lakers Must Deal 1st Round Picks Amid Trade Rumors to Salvage Championship Hopes
The Los Angeles Lakers may be getting MVP-level play out of center Anthony Davis and have four-time NBA champ LeBron James leading the way, but their future title aspirations rest not with those all-world players. Instead, it's in the front office's willingness to look at a team built for the here and now and do what is necessary to maximize its potential.
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jalen Carter Tops Rankings, Will Levis Rises
Fresh off announcing he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finds himself as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's class based on the rankings from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. In his new big board released on Thursday, Kiper moved Levis up one spot to...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Rips Raiders for Late-Game Collapse in Loss vs. Baker Mayfield, Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium thanks to a late fourth-quarter collapse by Josh McDaniels' squad. A series of defensive penalties and a perfectly-executed drive by Sean McVay's offense in the final moments of the game helped the Rams seal the victory.
