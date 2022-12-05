ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Lakers Are Aiming Too High in Latest NBA Trade Rumors Involving 1st-Round Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing more than practicing patience on the trade front. They're also hoping for a splurge they simply can't afford. While they have a pair of first-round picks to offer, neither will convey until way down the line (2027 and 2029). They'd also be presumably attached to an unwanted contract, whether it's Russell Westbrook's bloated deal or smaller, but still overpriced, salaries like those of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn.
Ranking the NBA's Best Rim-Protectors So Far This Season

Anyone feel like giving a bear hug to the NBA's most effective rim protectors this season? If so, you've come to the right place. Last time around, we shone a spotlight on the league's least effective stoppers at the hoop. This exercise will follow the exact same process to generate our more flattering pecking order.
NBA Starting Lineup Changes That Need to Happen

Building an effective NBA starting lineup is as much art as science. It takes a measure of feel and a sense of balance that might not be so easy to quantify, but then there are also the numbers that tell an objective story about which configurations work and which don't.
NBA Trade Rumors: Nerlens Noel Deal Discussed Between Mavericks, Pistons

The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly had trade talks involving center Nerlens Noel, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Noel has "drawn interest from several contending teams," per Begley. Detroit acquired Noel in an offseason trade from the New York Knicks, but he has struggled to find playing...
Trade Ideas to Save the New York Knicks' Season

With the unofficially official start of NBA trade season right around the corner, the New York Knicks are looking to shake things up. League sources told The Athletic's Fred Katz that the "Knicks have been active on trade calls leading up to Dec. 15, the date when most players who signed new contracts this past summer become eligible for trades." Katz mentions Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose as the names to watch most and also notes that New York hasn't "shown any interest in attaching draft picks to Fournier just to move him."
Hawks Rumors: Dejounte Murray Expected to Miss 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray is potentially facing two weeks on the sidelines because of a left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. That will leave the Hawks further short-handed, with John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (hip) also dealing with injuries. Murray,...
Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
Why Lakers Must Deal 1st Round Picks Amid Trade Rumors to Salvage Championship Hopes

The Los Angeles Lakers may be getting MVP-level play out of center Anthony Davis and have four-time NBA champ LeBron James leading the way, but their future title aspirations rest not with those all-world players. Instead, it's in the front office's willingness to look at a team built for the here and now and do what is necessary to maximize its potential.
