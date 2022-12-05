ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
FOX Sports

The end of Cristiano Ronaldo as we know him

DOHA, Qatar – Imagine having half a billion friends and still being lonely. Imagine being the man everyone came to see yet being stuck on the bench. Imagine being Cristiano Ronaldo … and not being wanted. Unthinkable? Not now, not anymore, not after the most famous soccer player...
NBC Chicago

Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

And then there were eight. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to dwindle to its closing stages, and next up is the quarterfinals where eight nations remain. Brazil, England, France, Argentina, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco and Croatia are all in the mix for World Cup glory, but each have tough matchups looming in order to make dreams turn into reality.
Daily Mail

Morocco players dedicate famous World Cup win over Spain to former Ajax starlet Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after collapsing from a cardiac arrest during a pre-season friendly

Morocco players paid an emotional tribute to Abdelhak Nouri after their famous win over Spain at the World Cup. After beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout, the Moroccan players were photographed with a shirt with the former Ajax player’s name and the number 34. Nouri, who is of...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy