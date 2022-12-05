Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit
Ronaldo appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped by Portugal's manager, and his replacement scored the tournament's first hat trick to help the team through to the quarterfinals
Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, had played just 33 minutes of international soccer before the match.
FOX Sports
The end of Cristiano Ronaldo as we know him
DOHA, Qatar – Imagine having half a billion friends and still being lonely. Imagine being the man everyone came to see yet being stuck on the bench. Imagine being Cristiano Ronaldo … and not being wanted. Unthinkable? Not now, not anymore, not after the most famous soccer player...
Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
Portuguese Football Federation denies reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of World Cup camp
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week.
Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
And then there were eight. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to dwindle to its closing stages, and next up is the quarterfinals where eight nations remain. Brazil, England, France, Argentina, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco and Croatia are all in the mix for World Cup glory, but each have tough matchups looming in order to make dreams turn into reality.
Morocco players dedicate famous World Cup win over Spain to former Ajax starlet Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after collapsing from a cardiac arrest during a pre-season friendly
Morocco players paid an emotional tribute to Abdelhak Nouri after their famous win over Spain at the World Cup. After beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout, the Moroccan players were photographed with a shirt with the former Ajax player’s name and the number 34. Nouri, who is of...
Watch: Video Shows Brittney Griner Being Exchanged for Russian Arms Dealer
Russia freed Brittney Griner on Thursday, and edited video released by Russian state media shows the moment the WNBA star is exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout at an airport in Abu Dhabi.. Bout walks toward the camera after the exchange, accompanied by two men whose faces are blurred....
Sorry, Fans — Moroccan Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou Is Not on the Dating Market
Folks with a deep affinity for soccer — or football, as international sports fans call it — are likely familiar with the name Yassine Bounou, aka “Bono.” The Moroccan goalkeeper recently went viral during the 2022 World Cup after saving three penalty kicks against Spain during Round 16. As a result, Morocco won the match.
Athletics-AIU suspends Albanian long jumper, officials for alleged result manipulation
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Albanian long jumper Izmir Smajlaj was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday along with two senior officials of his nation's athletics body for allegedly breaching World Athletics' Integrity Code of Conduct.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0