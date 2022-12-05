Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Bleacher Report
Trea Turner Rumors: Padres Offered Star $342M Contract Before Phillies Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies' initial, aggressive offseason push to land Trea Turner paid off on Monday, though he actually turned down a bigger offer from another club. The San Diego Padres offered Turner a $342 million contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Athletic's Matt Gelb previously...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract
Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title. The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Bleacher Report
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Agents Estimate Red Sox FA Will Garner $180-200M Contract
Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts is reportedly in line for quite the payday this offseason. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, some agents believe he will make between $180 and $200 million when he eventually signs with a team. The report comes after the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rule 5 Draft 2022 Results: Team by Team Breakdown
Major League Baseball held its Rule 5 draft on Wednesday, a chance for players at an MLB level but perhaps without a natural path to a regular role with their current team to get selected by another squad. The team that lost the player would then receive $100,000 from the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Xander Bogaerts, Padres Agree to 11-Year, $280M Contract
The San Diego Padres have landed one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball after agreeing to a deal with Xander Bogaerts. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres, adding another superstar to their already loaded infield in the process. The...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Bleacher Report
MLB Exec Says Masataka Yoshida 'Worth Less Than Half' of $90M Red Sox Contract
The Boston Red Sox raised some eyebrows on Wednesday when they signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, and many are still confused by the deal. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel spoke to "10 sources" who all "thought the Red Sox overpaid by a hefty margin." One executive went...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Trea Turner Says He's Excited About Joining Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber
Bryce Harper and Trea Turner were teammates on the Washington Nationals from 2015 to 2018. They'll likely be together for a whole lot longer in Philadelphia, with Harper having nine more years on his contract and Turner signing an 11-year, $300 million pact with the Phils this week. And it...
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: Boston's Xander Bogaerts Contract Offer 'Really Far' From Padres Deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly were not willing to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts anywhere near the contract that the San Diego Padres were this offseason. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the National League West team agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with Bogaerts on Wednesday night. According to Alex Speier...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa, Top Potential Red Sox Targets After Losing Xander Bogaerts to Padres
The Boston Red Sox have a huge hole to fill after losing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres. Fortunately, the team can pivot by pursuing one of the best free agents remaining on the market. Carlos Correa, who spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins after...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Dodgers Not Pursuing SS Partly Over Concerns About Fan Support
The Los Angeles Dodgers need a shortstop after losing Trea Turner in free agency to the Philadelphia Phillies, but Carlos Correa reportedly isn't a replacement option. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that one reason is the team's concern that the fanbase wouldn't welcome the move because Correa played on (and fiercely defended) the 2017 Houston Astros, who were caught orchestrating an illegal sign-stealing scheme after taking down the Dodgers in that year's World Series.
Bleacher Report
Cole Hamels Hopes to Pitch in 2023; 4-Time All-Star Last Pitched in MLB in 2020
Cole Hamels is aiming to pitch for an MLB team in 2023, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The veteran starting pitcher made 27 appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2019, going 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and a 4.09 FIP. His 2.5 WAR ranked fifth among Cubs pitchers.
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Winter Meetings
To anyone complaining about the slow-moving nature of the MLB offseason prior to this week, how was that for a winter meetings frenzy?. Several of the biggest free-agency dominoes fell as Aaron Judge re-upped with the New York Yankees, while Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (New York Mets) all found new homes.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Says He, Rangers Share Same Vision After 5-Year, $185M Contract
Superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom left the New York Mets in free agency, signing a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers, and he opened up about his decision during a press conference Thursday. "The Rangers did a great job with constant communication and making me feel like they really...
Bleacher Report
Top Landing Spots for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson After Xander Bogaerts Contract
Major League Baseball's offseason spending spree continued deep into the night on Wednesday with the San Diego Padres landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract to join the Padres. The 30-year-old has a .292/.356/.458 slash line and 156 homers in 1,264 career games with the Boston Red Sox.
Bleacher Report
Rosenthal: Shohei Ohtani a Target for Dodgers in 2023 FA; LAD 'Truly Want' Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hope to make a run at Los Angeles Angels superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in free agency next year. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ohtani is the "player they truly want," which could lead the Dodgers to be less aggressive in free agency than usual this offseason.
Playoffs are within the Philadelphia Eagles' reach
The Eagles are a juggernaut, but it could be all for naught if they slip up against the New York Giants this Sunday.Why it matters: The Eagles are 11-1 for the first time in almost two decades. They'll clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Giants or losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, per the Washington Post.Yes, but: The Eagles must keep winning to avoid having the hated Dallas Cowboys (9-3), their greatest threat in the NFC East, overtake them in the daunting divisional race.How it works: To have a shot at the division title, the Cowboys need to win the rest of their games, including a Dec. 24 rematch with the Birds, plus the Eagles would have to lose at least one more game on top of that.If that happened, both teams would end up with the same overall records, and the Cowboys would own a tiebreaker with a better divisional record. The bottom line: This is an unlikely scenario, and the Eagles remain an 80% favorite to win the division, per FiveThirtyEight.
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants Front-Runners to Sign SS After Aaron Judge Pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have made shortstop Carlos Correa their "top priority" in free agency, and they are the front-runners to land the highly coveted player, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. "The consensus around the industry is that the Giants are in the driver's seat for...
Bleacher Report
Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed as 'Most Realistic' SS Target Amid Correa Buzz
The Philadelphia Phillies were the first team to make a major move in the shortstop market this offseason when they agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, but the Chicago Cubs may not be far behind. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Koudai Senga Still Interests Mets After José Quintana Contract
The New York Mets reportedly remain interested in signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga despite landing José Quintana in free agency. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Mets are still involved in the bidding for the prized right-hander. Senga, 29, has been attempting to make the leap to the...
Comments / 0