The Eagles are a juggernaut, but it could be all for naught if they slip up against the New York Giants this Sunday.Why it matters: The Eagles are 11-1 for the first time in almost two decades. They'll clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Giants or losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, per the Washington Post.Yes, but: The Eagles must keep winning to avoid having the hated Dallas Cowboys (9-3), their greatest threat in the NFC East, overtake them in the daunting divisional race.How it works: To have a shot at the division title, the Cowboys need to win the rest of their games, including a Dec. 24 rematch with the Birds, plus the Eagles would have to lose at least one more game on top of that.If that happened, both teams would end up with the same overall records, and the Cowboys would own a tiebreaker with a better divisional record. The bottom line: This is an unlikely scenario, and the Eagles remain an 80% favorite to win the division, per FiveThirtyEight.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO