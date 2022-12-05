ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract

Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title. The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
MLB Rule 5 Draft 2022 Results: Team by Team Breakdown

Major League Baseball held its Rule 5 draft on Wednesday, a chance for players at an MLB level but perhaps without a natural path to a regular role with their current team to get selected by another squad. The team that lost the player would then receive $100,000 from the...
Report: Xander Bogaerts, Padres Agree to 11-Year, $280M Contract

The San Diego Padres have landed one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball after agreeing to a deal with Xander Bogaerts. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres, adding another superstar to their already loaded infield in the process. The...
Carlos Correa Rumors: Dodgers Not Pursuing SS Partly Over Concerns About Fan Support

The Los Angeles Dodgers need a shortstop after losing Trea Turner in free agency to the Philadelphia Phillies, but Carlos Correa reportedly isn't a replacement option. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that one reason is the team's concern that the fanbase wouldn't welcome the move because Correa played on (and fiercely defended) the 2017 Houston Astros, who were caught orchestrating an illegal sign-stealing scheme after taking down the Dodgers in that year's World Series.
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Winter Meetings

To anyone complaining about the slow-moving nature of the MLB offseason prior to this week, how was that for a winter meetings frenzy?. Several of the biggest free-agency dominoes fell as Aaron Judge re-upped with the New York Yankees, while Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (New York Mets) all found new homes.
Top Landing Spots for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson After Xander Bogaerts Contract

Major League Baseball's offseason spending spree continued deep into the night on Wednesday with the San Diego Padres landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract to join the Padres. The 30-year-old has a .292/.356/.458 slash line and 156 homers in 1,264 career games with the Boston Red Sox.
Rosenthal: Shohei Ohtani a Target for Dodgers in 2023 FA; LAD 'Truly Want' Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hope to make a run at Los Angeles Angels superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in free agency next year. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ohtani is the "player they truly want," which could lead the Dodgers to be less aggressive in free agency than usual this offseason.
Playoffs are within the Philadelphia Eagles' reach

The Eagles are a juggernaut, but it could be all for naught if they slip up against the New York Giants this Sunday.Why it matters: The Eagles are 11-1 for the first time in almost two decades. They'll clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Giants or losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, per the Washington Post.Yes, but: The Eagles must keep winning to avoid having the hated Dallas Cowboys (9-3), their greatest threat in the NFC East, overtake them in the daunting divisional race.How it works: To have a shot at the division title, the Cowboys need to win the rest of their games, including a Dec. 24 rematch with the Birds, plus the Eagles would have to lose at least one more game on top of that.If that happened, both teams would end up with the same overall records, and the Cowboys would own a tiebreaker with a better divisional record. The bottom line: This is an unlikely scenario, and the Eagles remain an 80% favorite to win the division, per FiveThirtyEight.
Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed as 'Most Realistic' SS Target Amid Correa Buzz

The Philadelphia Phillies were the first team to make a major move in the shortstop market this offseason when they agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, but the Chicago Cubs may not be far behind. Ken Rosenthal of The...

