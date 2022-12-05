ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Democracy is under threat; let’s protect it with smart election reform

By Aaron Hamlin, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxIU2_0jYE4X9e00

The discourse on what we’ve learned from this last election is missing the mark, and if we don’t look at the bigger picture, we’re in serious trouble. While it’s a useful exercise to predict what the 2022 results mean for the next presidential race, or how they’ll change future political campaigns, there is a much greater concern on voter’s minds: the state of democracy itself. Exit polling shows more than half of voters think democracy is under threat. The majority of both parties believe the very fabric of government, the system upholding power to the people, is at risk.

Let that sink in.

We need to do something about this, and the most logical place to start is to look at our voting system.

I say this from a purely nonpartisan perspective. I’m not here to promote any matter of election denial, nor will I touch on gerrymandering. What I’d like to address is the system that traps us into choosing just one candidate in each primary election, known as “plurality voting.” In today’s crowded races, this limitation only serves to skew results and widen the divide between political ideologies.

Look at the recent race in Colorado. Ask any Democrat, and they’ll likely say the results were accurate, but too close for comfort. Ask any Republican, and they’ll tell you the results are skewed and unreflective of true sentiment. And we’ll never know which is right, because of vote splitting. Vote splitting happens in the first place because people often want more options than the choose-one voting system can provide them, and this can distort candidate support.

Third-party votes took large margins of the already tight races. The results are now doubted by nearly half of voters, leaving both reds and blues unsure about where they stand with those important third-party voters. The solution goes back to the choose-one limitation. We need to allow voters to select more than one candidate, for a more accurate reflection of their sentiments and approval of the choices. And notice, I didn’t say anything about ranking — a separate, complicated and expensive approach that has left us with odd results like in Alaska , where a segment of voters would have received a better outcome for themselves by not voting at all.

Despite what you hear or read, few voters fit perfectly into one of two political parties. American voters crave the common sense, nuance, and collaboration our democracy used to be known for. In fact, many voters continue to go against party lines, selecting candidates they think are the best fit, rather than limiting themselves to one party per ticket.

This “split ticket” method, choosing a candidate based on merit rather than the letter following their name, was more common during the more civilized, less contentious political era of old.

Today’s political sphere isn’t built to handle this subtlety and choice; instead, we’re limited to “saving” our votes for the candidates we expect to win — sometimes the lesser of two evils — rather than the candidates we truly connect with. After all, we only have one precious vote.

It doesn’t have to be this way; giving voters the power to pick all they like would put the power back in the hands of the people, and provide better data for better results. By picking all the candidates one likes, you could ensure your vote still counts with a clear conscience because you’re also voting with your heart. The results would show who voters actually respect and want to see in power. With that information, those in power could adjust accordingly to better serve a broader group of constituents. Eliminating the one-choice limit would also make room for more candidates of different ideologies, giving third parties an equal voice without risk of spoiling the results. It’s a multi-partisan solution to arguably, the most complex and dangerous problem we face right now — the state of our democracy.

Full disclosure: I have a horse in this race as the executive director at The Center for Election Science , a nonprofit focused on approval voting. But don’t just take it from me. Ask the voters in places like Fargo, N.D. , and St. Louis, Mo. , where letting voters pick all they like has already yielded incredible results.

Registered Democrats, Republicans, and third-party voters disagree on quite a bit, but jarringly agree that our democracy is in jeopardy.

It’s imperative that we address this, and I can think of no better way than sensible election reform that gives all voters more options, freedom, and better data.

Aaron Hamlin is co-founder and executive director of the Center for Election Science , a national, nonpartisan non-profit focused on voting reform. He is also a licensed attorney with two additional graduate degrees in the social sciences.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Warnock win

GOP Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says that every member in his party needs to hold former President Trump “accountable” for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory in Tuesday’s runoff election.  “The only way to explain this is candidate quality,” Duncan said in an interview with CNN, alluding to the controversies surrounding failed Republican challenger Herschel…
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
The Hill

McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
The Hill

White House: Griner release was ‘difficult decision’ for Biden

President Biden made a difficult and painful decision to accept Russian terms for a one-for-one exchange to release American basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior administration official said Thursday, saying the Russians rejected U.S. efforts to also release imprisoned American Paul Whelan.  “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American…
The Hill

3 proposals Congress can pass to fulfill Biden’s promises to Black America

The 117th Congress has unfinished business for Black America. In 2020, President Biden ran and won on a platform that included advancing the economic mobility of African Americans and closing racial wealth and income gaps; making far-reaching investments in ending health disparities by race; and tackling racial inequity in our education system. We can make big, bipartisan…
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy