Dog the Bounty Hunter Reacts to Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Costar David Robinson

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

On November 30, news broke that David Robinson, star of the Dog the Bounty Hunter spinoff Dog’s Most Wanted, had passed away unexpectedly at just 50 years old. Though his cause of death remains unclear, he reportedly suffered a health emergency while on a video call and collapsed in his home.

In a statement confirming Robinson’s death, his wife of six months, Brooke, gave the heartbreaking details surrounding the incident. “My husband David John Robinson passed away suddenly at our home on November 30, 2022. David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed,” Brooke wrote in a Facebook post.

She went on to explain that she immediately called emergency services, who performed “life-saving maneuvers”. Unfortunately, however, they were ineffective and David Robinson soon died in her arms.

Following the news of his death, many Dog the Bounty Hunter stars expressed their grief surrounding the loss, including Duane “Dog” Chapman, himself. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of my right-hand man for many years, David Robinson,” Chapman said. “Rest in peace.”

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Rainy Robinson Mourns the Loss of David Robinson

Prior to his marriage to Brook Robinson, the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star David Robinson was married to Rainy Robinson, a fellow character in the Dog’s Most Wanted spinoff. And though the pair was no longer married at the time of his death, it’s clear that Rainy Robinson still held a deep respect for her ex-husband.

“It’s sad,” she told People. “They are going to do an autopsy because he was so young. He just literally turned 50.”

“He had the best sense of humor,” Rainy Robinson continued. “Just a kind-hearted man. A sweet guy. He was a road racer so he loved those fast motorcycles. He would do 200 miles an hour. I am sure he is a little disappointed that he instantly died. Fell out of a chair. I am sure he would have much rather be going 250 miles around Laguna racetrack.”

For the Robinsons, starring in the Dog the Bounty Hunter spinoff wasn’t just a career, it was time spent with close friends as well. “Dog really loved him,” Rainy Robinson explained. “Beth adored him and took him under his wing. He never left the industry.”

Though Dog’s Most Wanted lasted only a single season, David Robinson’s passion for his work endured. He continued on with his bounty-hunting career for another three years, until the time of his death. According to the Dog the Bounty Hunter website, David Robinson’s talents were in tech. “It is hard to unplug from technology these days and David will use that to find you!”

