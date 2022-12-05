ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County

Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two People From Steuben County Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people from Steuben County were arrested following an investigation of illegal weapon possession. According to police, 23-year-old Riley Halbert of Arkport and 28 year old Amber Zeh, allegedly possessed illegal weapons as well as meth. Halbert and Zeh was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
PENN YAN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fair Maps for Broome County Wins Lawsuit Against Broome County

Broome County may have to dedraw its legislative district map after Judge Joesph McBride ruled in favor of the group suing the county. Fair Maps for Broome County filed the lawsuit in May, alleging the map violates state law. "Our group felt the map that resulted from the process violated...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Hunters Caught Poaching Deer In Western New York State

On the night of October 28th, ECOs organized a spotlighting enforcement detail to combat poaching activities in DEC Regions 8 and 9. During the detail in the lower Finger Lakes region and Southern Tier, Officers watched for vehicles operating spotlights for poaching. One of the more notable violations that night...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lisle Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Child

A Lisle woman has been charged after an investigation into child abuse. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Jordan E. Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree, one count of Assault in the 2nd degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
LISLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira man arrested in connection to Corning drug ring

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested an Elmira man at its annual Sparkle event who they accuse of dealing drugs. Sayquan Dejean, a 28-year-old, is charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from an investigation into a drug-dealing ring on Bridge Street back in September, which led to the arrest of 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones. Police found cocaine, and a large quantity of heroin during that search.
ELMIRA, NY

