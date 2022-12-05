ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.

