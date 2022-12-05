Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County
Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Broome County DA Assistant Pleads Guilty to Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
A former assistant to former Broome County District Attorney Stephen K. Cornwell, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in Broome County Supreme Court. According to the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office, James M. Worhach admitted he possessed stolen property consisting of a criminal case...
Murderer gets max sentence of over 70 years
The family of a Binghamton murder victim say they're relieved to know her killer will never walk free again.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
iheart.com
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
NewsChannel 36
Two People From Steuben County Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people from Steuben County were arrested following an investigation of illegal weapon possession. According to police, 23-year-old Riley Halbert of Arkport and 28 year old Amber Zeh, allegedly possessed illegal weapons as well as meth. Halbert and Zeh was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Two Sherburne residents arrested following numerous burglaries
Following a lengthy investigation by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, two Sherburne, New York, residents have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries.
Johnson City Police Seize Marijuana at “Gifting” Shop
A Johnson City store that reportedly had been making marijuana available via a "gifting" scheme has been closed. Village police chief Brett Dodge said a search warrant was executed at the shop called High Standards. He said the business at 279 Floral Avenue had "popped up over a single weekend."
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fair Maps for Broome County Wins Lawsuit Against Broome County
Broome County may have to dedraw its legislative district map after Judge Joesph McBride ruled in favor of the group suing the county. Fair Maps for Broome County filed the lawsuit in May, alleging the map violates state law. "Our group felt the map that resulted from the process violated...
whcuradio.com
NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
newyorkalmanack.com
Hunters Caught Poaching Deer In Western New York State
On the night of October 28th, ECOs organized a spotlighting enforcement detail to combat poaching activities in DEC Regions 8 and 9. During the detail in the lower Finger Lakes region and Southern Tier, Officers watched for vehicles operating spotlights for poaching. One of the more notable violations that night...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lisle Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Child
A Lisle woman has been charged after an investigation into child abuse. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Jordan E. Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree, one count of Assault in the 2nd degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira man arrested in connection to Corning drug ring
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested an Elmira man at its annual Sparkle event who they accuse of dealing drugs. Sayquan Dejean, a 28-year-old, is charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from an investigation into a drug-dealing ring on Bridge Street back in September, which led to the arrest of 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones. Police found cocaine, and a large quantity of heroin during that search.
Cortlandville man charged with burglary, grand larceny
On December 4th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary.
