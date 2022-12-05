Read full article on original website
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
Task force finds 125 lbs. of 'black market marijuana' while investigating Kentucky man for gun threat in Southwest Michigan
A drug enforcement task force is showing off a large haul of marijuana, along with half-a-dozen weapons that were seized during a bust in Southwest Michigan.
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
Russian Rambo Who Shot at Cops Confirms He Was in Wagner Group
The suspected Russian deserter accused of going full Rambo and opening fire on Russian police officers confirmed he had served in the Wagner Group, according to state media. Pavel Nikolin on Tuesday allegedly used a machine gun to shoot at police officers in Russia’s Rostov region near the Ukrainian border. When asked if he had served in Wagner—a private Russian military force that has been tied to the Kremlin—Nikolin reportedly said “yes.” He is then said to have hesitated before adding: “May I not answer this question?” Nikolin earlier told reporters that he shot at the cops because he hadn’t realized he’d crossed the border into Russia and mistook the officers for members of the Ukrainian military. One of the officers was injured in the attack. Nikolin was then detained the following day, allegedly surrendering to Russian special forces without resistance after seeing their uniforms. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee—which probes the country’s most serious crimes—he has a criminal history of robbery and theft. Wagner has reportedly been recruiting from Russia’s prisons to bolster the war on Ukraine.Read it at RIA Novosti
CBS: Brittney Griner in U.S. custody after prisoner swap with Russia
(WKYT) - CBS News reports WNBA star Brittney Griner is in U.S. custody after a prisoner swap with Russia. Five former U.S. officials told CBS News Griner would be exchanged for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS learned about plans for the swap last Thursday and agreed to hold the...
