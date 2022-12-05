ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA Reveals 'S.O.S' Tracklist Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott & More

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

SZA is just days away from unveiling her long-awaited new album, S.O.S , and the star added to the anticipation on Monday (Dec. 5) by dropping the star-studded tracklist .

“Which version for back tracklist?” she tweeted alongside two separate creatives for the 23-track list, which is scribbled in white font on a photo of SZA laying on the ground, oiled up with her underwear on display. The upcoming album has a number of guest features including Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless.”

Over the weekend, the TDE singer-songwriter also debuted a new song, “Blind,” from the upcoming set while serving as the musical guest on the Keke Palmer-hosted Saturday Night Live . She also performed her recent viral single “Shirt,” which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early November.

SZA recently covered Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue. In the cover story, she questioned her longevity in music and where she sees her career going forward. “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” SZA admitted . “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

S.O.S follows the star’s 2017 debut, Ctrl , which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Love Galore,” “Broken Clocks” and “The Weekend.”

Related
Billboard

SZA Teases ‘Nobody Gets Me’ Ahead of ‘S.O.S’ Release

SZA is just days away from dropping her much-anticipated new album, S.O.S, and the 33-year-old singer-songwriter took to YouTube Shorts on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to tease one of the LP’s tracks titled “Nobody Gets Me.” “I don’t want to lose what’s left of you / How am I supposed to tell you / I don’t want to see you with anyone but me / Nobody gets me like you,” SZA muses over an acoustic guitar melody in the clip, which features a behind-the-scenes look at a promotional photoshoot. Earlier in the week, the star released the official tracklist for the upcoming set,...
Billboard

Here’s What SZA Had to Say When a Fan Asked for a Hayley Williams Collab

SZA is giving fans little crumbs regarding her relationship with Paramore‘s Hayley Williams. With the R&B singer’s forthcoming album S.O.S. arriving this Friday (Dec. 9), SZA fans wanted to know: When will they see her collaborate with the Paramore frontwoman? “@sza Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???” one fan demanded to know. Instead of giving an update, SZA replied in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) tweet, “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.” The fan question arrives after SZA shared the 23-song track list for S.O.S. on Dec. 5. The LP includes several features, including Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” Travis Scott on...
Billboard

SZA Explains Why Doja Cat’s Guest Feature on ‘Shirt’ Didn’t Happen

SZA called into HOT 97 on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to talk through her upcoming album S.O.S and clear the air on the Doja Cat collab that didn’t come together. Originally, SZA hinted while performing at Mad Cool Festival in July that Doja Cat would possibly appear on what became the album’s lead single, “Shirt.” However, when the song finally dropped at the end of October, her pal was nowhere to be found on the track. Related SZA Teases 'Nobody Gets Me' Ahead of 'S.O.S' Release 12/07/2022 “She had surgery, she had to have that emergency, like, vocal cord surgery and she wasn’t ready in...
Billboard

Future, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug & More Experience Massive Music Leak

Earlier this week, superstar rappers Future, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage and Playboi Carti were victims of a massive music leak, which included over 200 unreleased songs. Future, Rocky, and Savage had two songs leaked, while Playboi Carti had three. The YSL duo of Young Thug and Gunna each experienced losses on a bigger scale, losing 20 records, respectively. SahBabii had 41 tracks leaked, while Yung Nudy suffered the most brutal blow with 172. Nudy responded to the leaks in a video posted online saying, “I’m a say this sh– one time, bro. I don’t know if y’all know, I’m not like other...
Billboard

SZA Returns with New Album ‘SOS’: Stream It Now

SZA ends her five-year hiatus with the release of her second studio album SOS, which was released Friday (Dec. 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. SOS follows CTRL, her classic debut album that debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and never left, having spent 286 consecutive weeks on the chart (through the Dec. 10 edition). In her Billboard cover story from November, she opened up about the difficulty of embarking on another personally and professionally demanding album cycle. “I could literally burst into tears and run through this wall at any moment. I am effectively falling apart,” she said at...
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Takes Kellyoke Back to the ‘90s for a Gin Blossoms Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson went back to the ’90s for her latest Kellyoke cover, performing Gin Blossoms‘ “Found Out About You” on the Wednesday (Dec. 7) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “All last summer, in case you don’t recall/ I was yours and you were mine/ Forget it all/ Is there a line that I could write/ That’s sad enough to make you cry?/ And all those lines you wrote to me were lies,” she accuses over her house band’s jangling instrumentation on the alt-rock classic’s opening lines. Related 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale to Feature Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Adam Lambert, Kane Brown &...
Billboard

BamBam Joins Sunmi & Pink Sweat$ as Headliners at the Philippines’ Wavy Baby Music Festival: Exclusive

BamBam is heading to the Philippines to lead a lineup of international acts for the forthcoming Wavy Baby Music Festival next month. Billboard can exclusively reveal that the Thai-born singer-rapper joins fellow K-pop star Sunmi, as well as R&B singer Pink Sweat$, as the final headliner for Careless Music’s Wavy Baby Music Festival taking place at the North Reclamation Area of Mandaue City of the Philippines’ province of Cebu. BamBam joining as a headliner makes the musician trio somewhat of a family affair as BamBam and Sunmi are both signed under Korean management label Abyss Company, while Sweat$ produced and co-wrote...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 1990, Stevie B Sent ‘The Postman Song’ to No. 1 on the Hot 100

While many listeners have surely dedicated Stevie B’s 1990 smash ballad “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)” to a romantic interest, its writer, Warren Brooks, remembers that it was inspired by a different source. “It was God talking to me, telling me He got my letter, and that whenever I needed Him, He’d be there for me,” Brooks tells Billboard. “I was feeling a little down one day, and talking to God, and God talking to me. That’s how it came about. I just wrote down what came to me.” Related Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Atop Hot 100 for Sixth Week, Six Holiday...
Billboard

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Drops Its First Song

Did you know that … Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album is coming out next year? On Wednesday (Dec. 7), the 37-year-old alt-pop star put an end to fans’ anticipation for new music by announcing her new record, titled Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will arrive March 10, and to tide them over in the meantime, she also dropped its title track. Del Rey also unveiled Ocean Blvd‘s cover art, a black-and-white portrait of the “Summertime Sadness” singer resting her head in one of her hands. In chunky yellow lettering reads the album’s title, and in...
Billboard

In Demand: How Malibu Babie Made Producer History

Malibu Babie’s path to becoming a sought-after producer started when she was just five years old. Growing up in Olympia, Washington as the daughter of construction workers, the producer would record herself playing the piano and later hand the CDs out to her friends. It wasn’t until her senior year of college, though, while studying political science at Vanderbilt University with the thought of going on to law school, that she decided to pursue music professionally. “I was standing in my apartment and I remember being like, ‘Man, every time I think about law school my stomach sinks,’ and all of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Billboard

Sky Katz Is a ‘P.O.S.’ & Loves It in New Single: Listen

Everyone has good and bad qualities, but Sky Katz is embracing her dark side in her angsty new single, “P.O.S.,” which officially dropped on Friday (Dec. 9). “Probably got anger issues, major anxiety / I’m a manipulative, under-stimulated teen / Over opinionated, I got nothing to say / Maybe I’m just a piece of s—, but baby, that’s OK,” the 17-year-old sings in the chorus, which takes on a more pop-punk sound in the same vein as Katz’s recent singles, “Why Did You Call?” and “Breakup Song,” the latter of which was co-written and produced by Good Charlotte‘s Joel Madden. “‘P.O.S.’ is...
Billboard

Nikki Glaser Elated to Sit on Passenger Side For ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With Wilco: ‘One of the Best Rock Bands of All Time’

Alicia Keys, Metallica, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Anitta and… Jeff Tweedy? Some of music’s biggest superstars have hopped in the driver’s seat for Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series over the past five years. But when comedian Nikki Glaser was asked by the show’s producers who she wanted to tool around with the first name that came to mind was one of her favorite bands: Tweedy’s Wilco. Related Here's 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 12/08/2022 “They are objectively one of the best rock bands of all time. This isn’t up for debate,” Glaser tells Billboard about the beloved band...
Billboard

The Weeknd Releases Snippet of New Song ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ in ‘Avatar’ Trailer: Watch

Avatar: The Way of Water is just one week away from gliding into movie theaters, but what’s a blockbuster movie without an equally cinematic song to soundtrack it? A new trailer for the James Cameron-directed film arrived on Wednesday (Dec. 7), this time, featuring a snippet of a new track written by The Weeknd titled “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).” The 45-second clip starts off with peaceful clips of Jake Sully, Neytiri, their kids and the Na’vi people enjoying their life. “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress,” Sully says before the scenes dramatically change to those of...
Billboard

BTS’ V Taps Into His Inner Equestrian in ’Me, Myself & V’ Concept Film

BTS‘ V has been a superstar in the 2010s and 2020s, but what if he traveled back in time to the ’40s or ’50s? In the K-pop idol’s photo folio concept film, which arrived on Wednesday (Dec. 7), fans see him donning some of the classy hallmarks of yesteryear in a stunning video. To fit the vintage theme, the video — titled “Me Myself and V, ‘Veautiful Days'” — starts off in a sepia tone before cutting to black-and-white footage of him reading an elaborately bound book in the grass while wearing an all-white suit and a hat with a wide...
Billboard

Here’s Why Florence Welch Is Now a Fan of TikTok

While Florence + the Machine‘s Florence Welch was previously not exactly a fan of using TikTok to promote her music, she’s since come around, she reveals in an interview with The New Yorker. She explained to the magazine that as she was preparing to release Dance Fever earlier this year, her label kept asking her what she was going to do on the video-sharing app to help promote the album, noting that going viral could potentially help boost streaming numbers. Her response to her label, according to Welch? Related Lady Gaga Is Loving the Viral 'Wednesday' 'Bloody Mary' TikTok Dance Trend 12/07/2022 “Oh, I...
Billboard

Lizzo Is Officially a ‘Viral Sensation’ as TikTok’s Top Artist of the Year in U.S.

Consider Lizzo the undisputed queen of TikTok. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the social media platform revealed in its year-end report that the singer held the title for most video views of the year. “Viral sensation,” Lizzo put it simply when retweeting a report of the news. The Grammy winner was followed in Nos. 2 through 5 by Bella Poarch, Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth and Doja Cat, while Selena Gomez, Nessa Barrett, Yung Gravy, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor rounded out the top 10. Related Lizzo, Lil Nas X & Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lineup for Mad Cool Festival 2023 12/06/2022 Additionally, Lizzo’s choreography for “About...
Billboard

Johnny Marks & Owen Bradley Return to No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters & Producers Charts

Johnny Marks and Owen Bradley return to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, respectively, thanks to seasonal classics making their annual return to the Billboard Hot 100 (with all charts dated Dec. 10). Marks rules Hot 100 Songwriters on the strength of three songwriting credits on the latest Hot 100: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (No. 3), Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (No. 6) and Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (No. 34). Related Billboard Launches Seasonal Holiday Songwriter & Producer Charts 12/08/2022 With his 15th week at No. 1, Marks ties Lin-Manuel Miranda for the...
Billboard

RM Delivers Stunning Mini ‘Indigo’ Concert While Surrounded by Art & Nature: Watch

RM is rooting himself in nature and taking in all the delights that a museum — specifically, the Dia Beacon in New York — has to offer. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the BTS rapper shared a 12-minute concert special taped at the contemporary art installation space to perform four tracks from his debut studio album, Indigo. The video kicked off with a performance of the album’s lead single, “Wild Flower (with youjeen).” RM appeared from the Dia Beacon’s maze-like garden space in a gray shirt, pants and chunky shoes to give an impassioned performance of the track solo. The scene then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Billboard

