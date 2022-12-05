ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Irving police end search for missing 4-month-old taken by her father

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VO11u_0jYE2sHX00

Top Stories in Dallas-Fort Worth, Dec. 5 06:22

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police have ended the search for a missing 4-month-old they believed was in imminent danger.

Left: 4-month-old Gianina Martinez, right: 29-year-old Germey Martinez. Irving Police Department Twitter

Gianina Martinez was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29.

Gianina was located safely on Monday and reunited with her mother. Germey has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said at about 10 a.m., they were dispatched to the 6300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard with reports of a domestic violence disturbance.

The victim, the mother, had gotten into an argument with Germey and he held a knife to hear throat, threatening to kill her. Police said the argument was not a custody issue, but a domestic dispute.

He told her to leave the apartment or he would kill her. She left the apartment and called police, which is when Germey left with Gianina.

He was located Monday afternoon at the 700 block of Walnut Ridge, the Budget Suites and Residences, with Gianina.

Police said there will be emergency protective orders in place for the mother and two children.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Waxahachie police searching for missing 13-year-old

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - Police in Waxahachie are searching for a missing teenager. Akitchita ‘Kichi’ Hargers, 13, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Waxahachie. He is described as 6’ tall and was last seen wearing what he has on in the photo released by police. They say he was also wearing a tan and black backpack.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
CBS DFW

22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

8-year-old suffers gunshot wound after drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at a home in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street, just off Boulevard 26.According to police, the victim was inside the home with her family when they heard gunfire.The girl was struck by the gunfire in her upper torso. She was the only victim. Her parents took her to a local hospital and she is expected to be OK. Police said she has non-life threatening injuries.There is no word yet on suspects, but police have just started their investigation.Police say this was the only house struck by the gunfire.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
crete

Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
WISE COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Juvenile hit by wanted hit-and-run driver, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run with a juvenile in November. The department says a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on Coit Road in front of Rock Hill High School. It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

12-year-old charged with murder in Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.After speeding into Kelly's car, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene. Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run-9900 Block of Forest Lane

On December 6, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, for an Accident Involving Death (Failure to Stop and Render Aid) and Manslaughter in the hit-and-run crash that killed 33-year-old Bo Stephens. Lawrence was taken to the Dallas County Jail. Update: 11/14/2022 @ 3:41 PM. The victim has been identified...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
orangeandbluepress.com

A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee

On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
167K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy