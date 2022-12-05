Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
WOWO News
Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
WOWO News
City announces progress on plans for southeast Fort Wayne grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in...
WANE-TV
Parkview partners with city to bring grocery store to Fort Wayne’s southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The need for a grocery store to provide fresh food options on Fort Wayne’s southeast side is no secret. The area is officially a food desert, meaning residents don’t have easy access to healthy food options. But that could soon change with Thursday’s announcement...
WOWO News
Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million
Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
WANE-TV
Chambers wants better affordable housing across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — By 2032, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers (D, at-large) would like to see affordable housing throughout Fort Wayne. That journey started with an ordinance she introduced last month to incentivize affordable housing development in any part of the city, not just in economic development targeted areas (EDTA).
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne International Airport website having issues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you’ve tried accessing Fort Wayne International Airport’s website at fwairport.com from a desktop or laptop computer you may have waited and waited only to see a blank screen. The airport staff is aware of the issue and is trying to get it fixed....
fortwaynesnbc.com
New roundabout opens at W Ludwig Road; City highlights record infrastructure investments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division and area leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a roundabout on the recently realigned West Ludwig Road, near Coldwater Road. City officials announced the Ludwig Road Relocation & Coldwater Road Interchange Project at the beginning...
whatzup.com
Crumbl Cookies moving into Orchard Crossing
The national chain store Crumble Cookies will hold their grand opening in the Orchard Crossing shopping center, between Target and Barnes & Noble, on Friday, Dec. 9. The store says they keep offerings fresh by rotating menu items weekly for its bakeries in 47 states. Never fear, they’ll keep customers...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians go on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Philharmonic negotiations for a new contract with musicians went south Thursday as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced the musicians are now on strike. Both sides have negotiated multiple issues regarding pay, scheduling flexibility, changes to work rules and conditions related to...
abc57.com
US 30 and US 31 corridors meeting in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. --With a plan to remake US 30 from Valparaiso to the Ohio state line, residents and drivers getting a chance to voice their opinion what they want the Indiana Department of Transportation to focus on. Warsaw resident, Carrol Blair said: "It's really a long project. I don't think...
WANE-TV
Planners eye rezoned Pontiac Street; facelift would add multi-family housing, landscaped areas
Pontiac Street, located on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, is about to undergo a massive facelift that may take years, but would be transformational. That’s according to Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, who worked on the Southeast Strategy Update as a county council representative. Released last week by the plan...
WANE-TV
Make your own candle at Wixporium
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to Wixporium to create her own candle. You can book reservations and have candle parties. Learn more here. Wixporium is located at 3954 W. Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
News Now Warsaw
Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished
WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
WANE-TV
Repave and Resurface: Huntertown is among several getting state money to improve roads
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Last spring, Allen County received $1 million in the first round of state road-funding grants. With that money, along with local money amounting to $1.7 million, the county fixed 25 miles of roads, says Margaret Hershberger, project manager with the Allen County Highway Department.
