New Haven, IN

WANE-TV

WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indy with Kids

The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business

If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Chambers wants better affordable housing across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — By 2032, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers (D, at-large) would like to see affordable housing throughout Fort Wayne. That journey started with an ordinance she introduced last month to incentivize affordable housing development in any part of the city, not just in economic development targeted areas (EDTA).
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne International Airport website having issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you’ve tried accessing Fort Wayne International Airport’s website at fwairport.com from a desktop or laptop computer you may have waited and waited only to see a blank screen. The airport staff is aware of the issue and is trying to get it fixed....
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Crumbl Cookies moving into Orchard Crossing

The national chain store Crumble Cookies will hold their grand opening in the Orchard Crossing shopping center, between Target and Barnes & Noble, on Friday, Dec. 9. The store says they keep offerings fresh by rotating menu items weekly for its bakeries in 47 states. Never fear, they’ll keep customers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians go on strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Philharmonic negotiations for a new contract with musicians went south Thursday as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced the musicians are now on strike. Both sides have negotiated multiple issues regarding pay, scheduling flexibility, changes to work rules and conditions related to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

US 30 and US 31 corridors meeting in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. --With a plan to remake US 30 from Valparaiso to the Ohio state line, residents and drivers getting a chance to voice their opinion what they want the Indiana Department of Transportation to focus on. Warsaw resident, Carrol Blair said: "It's really a long project. I don't think...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Make your own candle at Wixporium

Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to Wixporium to create her own candle. You can book reservations and have candle parties. Learn more here. Wixporium is located at 3954 W. Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished

WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
WARSAW, IN

