Jacksonville, FL

‘It’s very frightening’: Northwest Jacksonville residents sound off against violence after teen fatally shot in drive-by

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago
News4Jax.com

Prince Holland, 13, is the 11th child to die from gun violence this year in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is working nonstop to figure out who killed a 13-year-old during a drive-by shooting Saturday night. Prince Holland is the latest child to be killed by gun violence this year in Jacksonville. A football coach was driving Holland and three others — ages 11, 14 and 15 — home from football tryouts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Former JSO officer provides insight on investigation into shooting death of 13-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search continues for the shooter in the death of 13-year-old Prince Holland. On Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Holland was traveling in an SUV with four other people after leaving football tryouts when someone pulled up to the intersection of Moncrief Road West and New Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville and opened fire on the vehicle.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast High School student says she was hit by car at crosswalk near school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once again, the crosswalk woes near First Coast High School return. We've been talking to parents, students, and city leaders about the issue for years. Tuesday, a student was hit by a car and that student says she’s the second person to be hit in the last few weeks. She says the person who hit her didn't wait for police to arrive. First Coast News requested a police report.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested in connection with November robbery of Fifth Third Bank, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect connected with the robbery of Fifth Third Bank. According to a news release, on Wednesday, No. 23, officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Beach Boulevard in response to a bank robbery. During the course of the incident, the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller desk. He slipped the teller a note demanding money, claiming that he was armed. Although no weapon was seen, the teller complied out of fear and gave the suspect money.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deputies arrest Melrose armed robbery suspect after releasing photos

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the suspect in an armed robbery in Melrose on Tuesday night. Just hours after releasing photos of the man, deputies identified Dwayne Kirk Tennant as the man they say went into the Melrose Food Mart on State Road 100 and robbed the business. He then left the store in a red van.
MELROSE, FL
News4Jax.com

Father of 6 identified in deadly November shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An anti-violence group on Tuesday night identified a father and husband who was found fatally shot a week ago in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood. According to Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder, known as MAD DADS, James Barron, 37, was shot and killed in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO needs your help identifying Regency robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a business in the Regency Square Boulevard area near Miller’s Ale House and Home Depot on Sunday, November 27. JSO says the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun. The department adds that the suspect left the area on a “BMX style bicycle.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

