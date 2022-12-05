‘It’s very frightening’: Northwest Jacksonville residents sound off against violence after teen fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect connected with the robbery of Fifth Third Bank. According to a news release, on Wednesday, No. 23, officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Beach Boulevard in response to a bank robbery. During the course of the incident, the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller desk. He slipped the teller a note demanding money, claiming that he was armed. Although no weapon was seen, the teller complied out of fear and gave the suspect money.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO