ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shugarysweets.com

Grinch Cookies

The Grinch might be mean but these Grinch Cookies with JELL-O are nothing but sweet! Bright green cookies have a red heart at the center. Your party guests will love this nod to the classic Seuss holiday story!. These cookies aren’t the only Grinch dessert recipe we love. Make some...
Simplemost

Cranberry Christmas Cake Is The Perfect Dessert For Your Holiday Meals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Fruitcake gets a bad rap during the holiday season. But the truth is that...
Reader's Digest

How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake

There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
thecountrycook.net

Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies

Chocolate and peppermint collide in these Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies! Soft chocolate cookies rolled in sugar and topped with a candy cane kiss!. These Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies take a twist on the traditional Peanut Butter Blossom cookies! With simple ingredients, these cookies are super flavorful and the chocolate and peppermint go so well together. These come together in 30 minutes so they are the perfect quick and easy cookie recipe to whip up. You absolutely have to add these Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies to your baking rotation this holiday season!
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad

When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy