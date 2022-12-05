Chocolate and peppermint collide in these Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies! Soft chocolate cookies rolled in sugar and topped with a candy cane kiss!. These Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies take a twist on the traditional Peanut Butter Blossom cookies! With simple ingredients, these cookies are super flavorful and the chocolate and peppermint go so well together. These come together in 30 minutes so they are the perfect quick and easy cookie recipe to whip up. You absolutely have to add these Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies to your baking rotation this holiday season!

1 DAY AGO