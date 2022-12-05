ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It's becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the "Worldwide Digital" division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Apple Insider

'Inadequate' AirTag anti-stalking features lead to lawsuit

Filed on Monday at a federal court in San Francisco, two women claim that Apple's AirTag has been used by their former partners in attempts to track down where they went. Apple is accused of making a device that is supposedly unsafe, due to how it can be easily used for abusive purposeslike stalking.
AFP

Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing

Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apple Insider

Microsoft considering 'super app' to fight Apple & Google mobile dominance

Microsoft may build an all-in-one "super app" to combine various services and fight the mobile search partnership between Apple and Google. According to a report on Tuesday, the company has considered building an app...
knowtechie.com

Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)

If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
Android Authority

Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan

The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
Business Insider

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device

You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Apple Insider

Twitter Blue will cost more on an iPhone, than through a browser

Twitter is reportedly planning to charge $7 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription, but the company wants to offset fees and will charge users more per month through theApp Store. The on again,...
Apple Insider

Apple adding hundreds of App Store price points, as low as $0.29

Apple has announced that in the spring it will provide developers with 900 price points, plus newApp Store pricing tools to set prices by country and region. Under the new pricing system, developers can...
Apple Insider

How to find iOS apps that run on Apple Silicon in macOS Ventura

Apple has gone to some lengths to make it possible for iOS developers to easily make Mac apps, and a few have. Here's how to find what's available inmacOS Ventura. It is now literally...
Apple Insider

Apple's Self Service Repair launches in Europe

Apple's Self Service Repair is now available in eight European countries, with tools for common repairs on theiPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ranges, plus Apple Silicon Macs. "We believe the best technology for our...
Apple Insider

Apple staff have raised over $880 million for charities since 2011

Apple has announced that through its Employee Giving program, staff have raised in excess of $880 million to help 44,000 organizations worldwide. As it did in 2021, 2020, and 2019, Apple has highlighted the...
TheStreet

Alphabet’s Google Has a Big Problem With its Ad Manager

It may be a blessing for readers, but Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Free Report Google is having a problem with its ad manager, which is a key part of the search giant’s business. The company posted a message on its Google Ads Status Dashboard shortly after 8 p.m....

