Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Nothing's Carl Pei shows interest in launching a US smartphone
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has spoken on the company's interest to release a smartphone in the U.S. The company is already in the process of rectifying an issue that plagued the Phone (1)'s launch in the U.S. where it suffered from a lack of carrier support.
Apple Insider
'Inadequate' AirTag anti-stalking features lead to lawsuit
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Filed on Monday at a federal court in San Francisco, two women claim that Apple's AirTag has been used by their former partners in attempts to track down where they went. Apple is accused of making a device that is supposedly unsafe, due to how it can be easily used for abusive purposeslike stalking.
Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing
Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
Apple Insider
Microsoft considering 'super app' to fight Apple & Google mobile dominance
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft may build an all-in-one "super app" to combine various services and fight the mobile search partnership between Apple and Google. According to a report on Tuesday, the company has considered building an app...
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
Elon Musk to remove 1.5 billion Twitter accounts, announces new feature for users' tweets
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced early Friday morning that he would be removing 1.5 billion accounts from the social media platform. He also announced a new feature.
Android Authority
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Apple Insider
Twitter Blue will cost more on an iPhone, than through a browser
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter is reportedly planning to charge $7 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription, but the company wants to offset fees and will charge users more per month through theApp Store. The on again,...
Apple Insider
Apple adding hundreds of App Store price points, as low as $0.29
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that in the spring it will provide developers with 900 price points, plus newApp Store pricing tools to set prices by country and region. Under the new pricing system, developers can...
Sky TV users just got Apple TV+ for free
If you have Sky TV then you just got a great free early Christmas gift
Apple rolls out more encryption of iCloud data
The company said the new feature will be available for 23 data categories including iCloud backup, notes and photos.
Apple Insider
How to find iOS apps that run on Apple Silicon in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has gone to some lengths to make it possible for iOS developers to easily make Mac apps, and a few have. Here's how to find what's available inmacOS Ventura. It is now literally...
Apple Insider
Apple's Self Service Repair launches in Europe
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Self Service Repair is now available in eight European countries, with tools for common repairs on theiPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ranges, plus Apple Silicon Macs. "We believe the best technology for our...
TechCrunch
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
Elon Musk says 'controversial decisions' at Twitter were often made without Jack Dorsey's approval
Musk also said Twitter cofounder and former CEO Dorsey was "unaware of systemic bias" at the company, without offering further evidence.
Apple Insider
Apple staff have raised over $880 million for charities since 2011
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that through its Employee Giving program, staff have raised in excess of $880 million to help 44,000 organizations worldwide. As it did in 2021, 2020, and 2019, Apple has highlighted the...
Alphabet’s Google Has a Big Problem With its Ad Manager
It may be a blessing for readers, but Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Free Report Google is having a problem with its ad manager, which is a key part of the search giant’s business. The company posted a message on its Google Ads Status Dashboard shortly after 8 p.m....
Comments / 0