FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Related
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
WJBF.com
Hometown History: Redcliffe Plantation WEB
A look at the history of Redcliffe Plantation and the people who lived and worked there. A look at the history of Redcliffe Plantation and the people who lived and worked there. Morning sports 12-9-22 Community gathers to send off Thomson High School …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm.
wfxg.com
Be Pro, Be Proud Georgia event held in Burke County
(BURKE COUNTY, GA) - It's stressful for students as they try to figure out what they want to do with their lives. In Burke County, students got a chance to check out some interesting jobs, that are in high demand. The “Be Pro, Be Proud Georgia” Initiative focuses on changing...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaves residents in the dark about streetlight repairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patrick Berkshire and his family have been living on Greene Street for the past seven years, and he’s never seen anything like this: At night now, he can’t see much of anything past his own porch. The streetlights on the median and sidewalks from...
Crash blocks one lane at Columbia and Washington Roads
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Columbia and Washington Roads. According to Dispatch the call came in at 6:16 Friday morning. Only minor injuries reported. Motorists should expect delays or find an alternate route.
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City
Augusta Christmas Parade December 10th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, December 10th, at 6pm the Augusta Parade will take place on Broad Street between the blocks of 13th and 7th. The beneficiary of the parade is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, and you do not want to miss this spectacular event! You can watch it right here on […]
WJBF.com
Special primary in Augusta lacks voter interest
Early voting continues for the special primary for state house District 129, but voter interest is lagging. Early voting continues for the special primary for state house District 129, but voter interest is lagging. Morning sports 12-9-22 Community gathers to send off Thomson High School …. Your latest local headlines...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week, Augusta coming in at No. 6
(Stacker) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. […]
WRDW-TV
Why Columbia County residents relish pickleball
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More pickleball is coming to Columbia County, with local leaders looking to expand access to courts. It’s part of the SPLOST money voters approved in the November election. “You can just pick up a paddle and pick it up pretty easily, and I think that’s...
WRDW-TV
Sip and Shop brings out the community spirit in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families came out to the Evans Towne Center Park for Columbia County Sip and Shop. More than 40 local vendors were there to offer last-minute gifts. Melanie Snead and Melissa Overton made a camper into a small business in 2022, and looked to continue into Thursday.
Augusta is not the greatest place to be single, new study shows
If you're single and you live in the CSRA, chances are you know the struggle of dating. A new study shows that Augusta is not one of the best places to be if you're flying solo.
WRDW-TV
1 injured in shooting at North Augusta apartment complex
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday. North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the complex behind the Publix grocery store on Martintown Road to investigate gunshots. Dispatchers said multiple callers stated they heard shots in the area, along with someone yelling for help.
Columbia and Richmond County voters say process was ‘seamless’
Voter turnout on Tuesday for Georgia's runoff elections has been steady. So far, 18,000 people have voted in Richmond County and over 800,000 statewide.
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and 3 commissioners recognized as their service ends
After years of serving Augusta three commissioners and Mayor Davis reach their last meeting, and are recognized
WRDW-TV
Crash leads to lane closure on Washington Road
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle crash on Washington Road at Columbia Road caused one westbound lane to close Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. As of 8:21 a.m., lanes have been cleared, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. The accident happened on Interstate 20 close to Augusta Canal. The call was received at around 6:06 a.m., according to Richmond County dispatch.
wfxg.com
Voter learns he's listed as deceased after trying to vote in Georgia runoff
(HEPHZIBAH, GA) - Imagine showing up to vote and finding out some shocking news about yourself. Michael Scott is a retiree, a Hephzibah Georgia resident, and says he proudly served in the United States Navy and the NSA. “I was disturbed. After all that service to my country, I was...
