Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Hometown History: Redcliffe Plantation WEB

A look at the history of Redcliffe Plantation and the people who lived and worked there. A look at the history of Redcliffe Plantation and the people who lived and worked there. Morning sports 12-9-22 Community gathers to send off Thomson High School …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Be Pro, Be Proud Georgia event held in Burke County

(BURKE COUNTY, GA) - It's stressful for students as they try to figure out what they want to do with their lives. In Burke County, students got a chance to check out some interesting jobs, that are in high demand. The “Be Pro, Be Proud Georgia” Initiative focuses on changing...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaves residents in the dark about streetlight repairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patrick Berkshire and his family have been living on Greene Street for the past seven years, and he’s never seen anything like this: At night now, he can’t see much of anything past his own porch. The streetlights on the median and sidewalks from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crash blocks one lane at Columbia and Washington Roads

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Columbia and Washington Roads. According to Dispatch the call came in at 6:16 Friday morning. Only minor injuries reported. Motorists should expect delays or find an alternate route.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta Christmas Parade December 10th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, December 10th, at 6pm the Augusta Parade will take place on Broad Street between the blocks of 13th and 7th. The beneficiary of the parade is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, and you do not want to miss this spectacular event! You can watch it right here on […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Special primary in Augusta lacks voter interest

Early voting continues for the special primary for state house District 129, but voter interest is lagging. Early voting continues for the special primary for state house District 129, but voter interest is lagging. Morning sports 12-9-22 Community gathers to send off Thomson High School …. Your latest local headlines...
AUGUSTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Why Columbia County residents relish pickleball

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More pickleball is coming to Columbia County, with local leaders looking to expand access to courts. It’s part of the SPLOST money voters approved in the November election. “You can just pick up a paddle and pick it up pretty easily, and I think that’s...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 injured in shooting at North Augusta apartment complex

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday. North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the complex behind the Publix grocery store on Martintown Road to investigate gunshots. Dispatchers said multiple callers stated they heard shots in the area, along with someone yelling for help.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash leads to lane closure on Washington Road

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle crash on Washington Road at Columbia Road caused one westbound lane to close Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. As of 8:21 a.m., lanes have been cleared, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
MARTINEZ, GA

