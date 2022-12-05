Read full article on original website
kaxe.org
KAXE Announces News Expansion in 2023
KAXE Receives Funding for Local Journalism from Blandin Foundation and Northland Foundations. The function of journalism is to uncover vital information of interest to the public and to put it in a context that can improve the human condition. Northern Community Radio is a non-profit, community public broadcast organization, operating...
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids boy’s hockey wins, Hibbing/Chisholm ties Denfeld
On the prep ice Tuesday the Grand Rapids boy’s hockey team visited the Proctor Rails, looking to start the season with a 5-0 record. Proctor goal keeper Aj Reyelts tallied 39 saves in the game. As the Thunderhawks won 3-1, staying undefeated this season. It was the road opener...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m . Monday on Highway 108 at Round Lake Loop in Otter Tail County. A Jeep was going north when it struck a 74-year-old man walking...
Arrest + Charges For Suspected Hibbing Fentanyl Dealer
An arrest has led to charges against an Iron Range man believed to be dealing Fentanyl from his apartment, located near the Hibbing High School. Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that determined that he was "selling controlled substances from his apartment". That investigation turned into a search warrant. That search warrant resulted in "the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744 [in cash], and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, MN".
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
northernnewsnow.com
Woman rescued after car goes into Saginaw pond
SAGINAW, MN -- Crews rescued a woman whose car went into a Saginaw pond Tuesday morning. According to our reporter on scene, first responders were still trying to remove the vehicle from the small body of water off Munger Shaw Road as of 9:15 a.m. Authorities tell us the middle-aged...
