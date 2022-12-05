Read full article on original website
Lee & Carter to Return: ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in The Works
Get ready for the return of Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter, as Rush Hour 4 is currently in the works. According to Deadline, Jackie Chan was on hand at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and detailed that the fourth film in the Rush Hour franchise is currently being discussed. Later Thursday evening, Chan stated he would go speak with the film’s director about the script.
Steer clear of ‘mediocre writing’ by celebrities for Christmas, authors plead
Writers are calling on parents and grandparents to buy a book by a non-celebrity this Christmas as authors such as David Walliams are set to top the festive charts. With big names including Tom Fletcher, Jamie Oliver, Geri Horner and Paul McCartney recently releasing or announcing children’s books, the fear is that the authors and illustrators who make a living from them are going to lose out.
MGM+ Releases The Trailer For ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 3
Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem with other...
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
[WATCH] EPIX Releases Trailer for ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Premiering on Jan. 15
Godfather of Harlem is set to return for season three. The series continues to tell the story of Bumpy Johnson, who returned from 11 years in prison to pick up the pieces of the neighborhood he once ruled. In season three, Bumpy will continue the battle for Harlem against the...
Druski Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour for 2023
Today, acclaimed actor, comedian, and businessman Druski revealed that his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” comedy tour, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, will launch on March 2, 2023. This will be Druski’s first-ever headlining comedy tour. The 30-city tour will combine traditional stand-up comedy with a live performance...
Thom Browne Launches Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 Collection
Beginning in January 2023, Thom Browne will be the next chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The New York designer succeeds Tom Ford who held the position for three years. Brown was elected unanimously by the CFDA’s board of directors (which includes Ford) for a two-year term.
