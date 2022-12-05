ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Memorial planned in Henderson for victim of suspected overdose

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson is remembering the recent victim of a suspected drug overdose. His former elementary school teacher and principal put together a memorial service for him. Isaiah Easley was 21 years old, and had just left rehab when Henderson Police found him unresponsive. He died from, what...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man who threatened Evansville’s mayor sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who threatened Mayor Winnecke has been sentenced to two years of probation for intimidation. David Hippensteel must also complete mental health counseling. He’s also ordered to have no contact with Mayor Winnecke and Annette Ussery. He must also have an escort with him...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local high school student in court on rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Elberfeld man found not guilty of murder in cousin’s death

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Warrick County man that admitted to shooting his cousin in the head has been found not guilty of murder. The shooting happened three years ago at a rural home near Elberfeld. After the shot went out, 39-year-old David Dunn dialed 911 and admitted to police what had happened. “My […]
ELBERFELD, IN
14news.com

Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher shot 37-year-old Gamia Stuart several times in front of her apartment on Clayton Avenue on Sunday. Police say when Stuart was shot, she was on the phone with her friend, Whitney Gregory. 14 News sat down with Gregory today to go...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) –  The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County

In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Felon sentenced for escaping federal custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brett Clark, 40, of Evansville, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. According to court documents, on September 7, 2011, Clark was sentenced by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a fire in Warrick County. It started after officials say a truck hit a building at Stacer Road and Highway 662. Authorities say the building caught fire before the driver of the truck could get out...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fire reported in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
CHANDLER, IN
wrul.com

Anderson Arrested On Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop

Driving too fast in a school zone resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman on Wednesday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department observed 20 year old Hannah A Anderson of Stevan Street speeding and initiated a traffic stop. Anderson was arrested and is being charged with Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration due to No Insurance. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Anderson paid bond and was released a few hours later. No court date has been set at this time.
CARMI, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy