Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
Memorial planned in Henderson for victim of suspected overdose
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson is remembering the recent victim of a suspected drug overdose. His former elementary school teacher and principal put together a memorial service for him. Isaiah Easley was 21 years old, and had just left rehab when Henderson Police found him unresponsive. He died from, what...
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).
Evansville convicted felon sentenced to over 12 years in prison
(WEHT) - Luke Smith III, 48, of Evansville, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
14news.com
Man who threatened Evansville’s mayor sentenced
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who threatened Mayor Winnecke has been sentenced to two years of probation for intimidation. David Hippensteel must also complete mental health counseling. He’s also ordered to have no contact with Mayor Winnecke and Annette Ussery. He must also have an escort with him...
wevv.com
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
wevv.com
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
Local high school student in court on rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
wevv.com
'Career criminal' from Evansville sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for gun and meth charges
A "career criminal" from Evansville has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for crimes of illegal gun possession and meth trafficking, according to federal authorities. A Thursday announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says that 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
Elberfeld man found not guilty of murder in cousin’s death
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Warrick County man that admitted to shooting his cousin in the head has been found not guilty of murder. The shooting happened three years ago at a rural home near Elberfeld. After the shot went out, 39-year-old David Dunn dialed 911 and admitted to police what had happened. “My […]
14news.com
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher shot 37-year-old Gamia Stuart several times in front of her apartment on Clayton Avenue on Sunday. Police say when Stuart was shot, she was on the phone with her friend, Whitney Gregory. 14 News sat down with Gregory today to go...
Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
wevv.com
One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County
In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
14news.com
Felon sentenced for escaping federal custody
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brett Clark, 40, of Evansville, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. According to court documents, on September 7, 2011, Clark was sentenced by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking.
14news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a fire in Warrick County. It started after officials say a truck hit a building at Stacer Road and Highway 662. Authorities say the building caught fire before the driver of the truck could get out...
14news.com
Fire reported in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
wrul.com
Anderson Arrested On Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop
Driving too fast in a school zone resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman on Wednesday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department observed 20 year old Hannah A Anderson of Stevan Street speeding and initiated a traffic stop. Anderson was arrested and is being charged with Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration due to No Insurance. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Anderson paid bond and was released a few hours later. No court date has been set at this time.
Comments / 1