Precipitation has increased a bit across the state in recent weeks, ending what was a very dry stretch this fall (Figure 1). Observations indicate 1.5-2 inches have fallen across NW Ohio and in counties just to the southeast of about I-71. Still, about 73% of the state is in abnormally dry to moderate drought according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. Temperatures overall are averaging about normal across the southern half of the state and 1-3°F above average across the north, with the typical late fall oscillation between mild and chilly air. For the latest up-to-date conditions, seasonal outlooks, and monthly climate summaries, please visit the State Climate Office of Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO