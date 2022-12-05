ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agfax.com

10 Questions To Ask Before Signing a Carbon Credit Contract

No two carbon credit contracts are written the same, and that is why Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agricultural law specialist Tiffany Lashmet, J.D., said there is a list of considerations she advises everyone to take before entering a carbon credit contract. “That fine print is really important,” Lashmet said....
TEXAS STATE
agfax.com

Weather Update: More Active Pattern Sets in for December

Precipitation has increased a bit across the state in recent weeks, ending what was a very dry stretch this fall (Figure 1). Observations indicate 1.5-2 inches have fallen across NW Ohio and in counties just to the southeast of about I-71. Still, about 73% of the state is in abnormally dry to moderate drought according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. Temperatures overall are averaging about normal across the southern half of the state and 1-3°F above average across the north, with the typical late fall oscillation between mild and chilly air. For the latest up-to-date conditions, seasonal outlooks, and monthly climate summaries, please visit the State Climate Office of Ohio.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy