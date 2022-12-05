The library is one of the most important places in a town and on Saturday, December 10th Westborough will hold a special town meeting on its library’s future. A citizen’s petition was brought forth by a group of voters (including me) who felt that the circumstances of the vote in October did not match the importance of the decision being made. The vote was held after 10:30pm on a rainy Monday evening when no childcare was provided. Many of our town’s older residents do not drive in the dark. Many residents old, young, and with early morning jobs were asleep by then. A state law requires towns with open town meetings to hold special town meetings when petitioned by 200 or more voters. Our petition gained 575 signatures in 5 days.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO