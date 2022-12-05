Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
‘The library is one of the most important places in a town’
The library is one of the most important places in a town and on Saturday, December 10th Westborough will hold a special town meeting on its library’s future. A citizen’s petition was brought forth by a group of voters (including me) who felt that the circumstances of the vote in October did not match the importance of the decision being made. The vote was held after 10:30pm on a rainy Monday evening when no childcare was provided. Many of our town’s older residents do not drive in the dark. Many residents old, young, and with early morning jobs were asleep by then. A state law requires towns with open town meetings to hold special town meetings when petitioned by 200 or more voters. Our petition gained 575 signatures in 5 days.
communityadvocate.com
Why having a Re-Vote on the Library is Questionable
Article 15, the Library Expansion Project article at the October 17 Town Meeting, failed to gain the necessary votes to pass. Almost immediately, a group of Westborough residents began collecting signatures, using. MGL Chapter 39 Section 10 as the means to call a Special Town Meeting for a re-vote. Even...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough selectmen green light location for dog park
NORTHBOROUGH – A new dog park may be coming to Boundary Street following a vote by the Board of Selectmen Dec. 5. This will be Northborough’s first off-leash dog park, and it comes after community efforts dating back 18 years. “[We] want to thank the town for the...
communityadvocate.com
Advisory Finance Committee votes against Westborough library project for a second time
WESTBOROUGH – For the second time in three months, the Advisory Finance Committee has voted against recommending the Westborough Public Library expansion project. In a review of the warrant articles for the Dec. 10 Special Town Meeting, committee members received some updates about the potential costs for the project.
communityadvocate.com
Santa prepares to drive through Northborough Dec. 17
NORTHBOROUGH – Santa is coming to Northborough. A partnership between the Northborough Recreation and Fire Departments, the town invites community members to gather at schools, parks or even in their front yard to wave to Santa as he drives past. The Recreation Department started the event during the COVID-19...
communityadvocate.com
‘Each ‘Yes’ vote brings the vision closer to reality’
I am writing to urge Westborough residents to vote in favor of the Westborough Public Library Renovation Project at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 10. Every vote matters, and this Special Town Meeting is intentionally held at a time convenient for all. Our town library is in an antiquated building...
communityadvocate.com
John E. Hermans, 83, of Southborough
– John Elis Hermans- dedicated and loving husband, father, Papa and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. John was born in Worcester to John W. and Sylvia (Niva) Hermans. He graduated from Classical High School in 1957, Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1959 and studied civil engineering at Northeastern University. He began working after college at Herbert Engineering where he met his wife, Sandye.
communityadvocate.com
Fales Elementary School plans grand opening in new year
WESTBOROUGH – The Annie E. Fales Elementary School on Eli Whitney Street will hold a Grand Opening Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 8, from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an opportunity to tour the new building. The project to replace the...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough celebrates “Home for the Holidays
MARLBOROUGH – As a kickoff to the winter holiday season, Marlborough held their annual tree lighting celebration “Home for the Holidays” on Friday on the Marlborough Common and First City Church. With Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant unable to attend the event, City Council President Michael Ossing led...
communityadvocate.com
Robert I. Place, 78, of Marlborough
– Robert Ira Place, 78, of Marlborough passed away December 6, 2022 after a long painful battle that finally ended peacefully. He was born June 1, 1944 in Concord, MA to Irving and Luella (Shepard) Place. Bob was the oldest son of nine children. Bob was a firefighter for 37...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury ‘lights up the Common’ for the holidays
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Common was filled with holiday spirit Dec. 3. This marked Shrewsbury’s fourth annual Yuletide Market and Light the Common event. This year, the Flynn family had the honor of flicking the massive switch that lit up the Town Common. “We rely heavily on sponsors,” Lynch...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough resident’s research revolutionized mine safety
MARLBOROUGH – There is a typical-looking Marlborough street, Ellis Avenue, not far from Main Street, with no unusual landmarks, notable monuments or historical signage. But an internationally known scientist and inventor quietly lived there for years, within walking distance of the company that employed him. Grant Wheat can be...
communityadvocate.com
Richard Boutilier, 90, of Northborough
– Richard “Dick” Boutilier died Saturday, November 26, at the age of 90. His son Craig and daughter Nancy were with him in his last hours. He was the loving husband of the late Janet Kallgren Boutilier, who passed away in 2019. Dick was born February 6, 1932...
communityadvocate.com
Joanne Washburn, 24, of Marlborough
– Joanne Washburn, 24, passed away on November 29, 2022. She was born in Boston, Ma on July 19, 1998. Survived by her parents George & Josephine, her sisters Jamie and Jacqueline. Her niece Annabelle and her nephew Dom, her Nana Babsy, her many aunts, uncles and cousins and her Cat Aura.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough man charged in Worcester shooting
WORCESTER – A Westborough resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of an unidentified male on Dec. 7 in Worcester. At about 8:32 a.m., a Worcester Police officer was in the area of Honey Farms at 101 Highland Street when he came across a shooting victim. The officer radioed for assistance and rendered medical aid to the 31-year-old victim, the department said on Facebook.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Dec. 9 edition
8:49 a.m. Hudson St. Suspicious activity. 9:36 a.m. Lincoln St. Harassment. 10:03 a.m. Edinboro St. Suspicious activity. 11:04 a.m. Victoria Ln. Disturbance. 11:40 a.m. Walker Building/Prospect St. MVA property damage only. 11:49 a.m. Cullinane Dr. Fraud/forgery. 1:00 p.m. East Main St./Concord Rd. MVA property damage only. 2:57 p.m. Maple/Edinboro Sts....
communityadvocate.com
Concerns voiced about South Street entrance of Subaru dealership
SHREWSBURY – Residents and Planning Board members voiced concerns about a proposed entrance of a Subaru dealership on South Street. The applicant – Boch Shrewsbury – Worcester LLC – is proposing to move the dealership from its current location at 247 Boston Turnpike to the new site located near the intersection of Route 9 and South Street.
communityadvocate.com
Pamela J. Aronson, 69, of Grafton
– Pamela Jean (Huling) Aronson, 69, of Grafton left us too soon on Friday, November 25, 2022. Pam joined the world on September 30, 1953, the second of seven children born to the late John and Teresa Huling. She grew up in Natick, graduated from Natick High School, and was a graduate of Wellesley College.
communityadvocate.com
Vincent D. Brescia, 63, of Shrewsbury
– Vincent D. Brescia, age 63, of Shrewsbury, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the comfort of his home after a period of declining health. Vincent was born in Worcester, a son of the late Vincent Brescia and Joyce (Johnson) Brescia-DeRosa. He attended Shrewsbury schools and later entered the United States Army. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind heart, love of his Labrador retrievers, and his love of the outdoors. He was skilled at gardening, and it seemed everything he planted would thrive. He is survived by his sister, Brenda O’Brien and her husband James of Shrewsbury; a nephew, Kevin O’Brien and his girlfriend Amanda Moninski of Westboro and a niece, Lauren Chandonnet and her husband Greg of Shrewsbury.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 9 edition
7:03 a.m. Flint Pond Cir. Trespassing. 9:02 a.m. Jacobson Dr. Animal complaint. 10:05 a.me Pineland Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 11:23 a.m. Overlook Ave. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 12:39 p.m. Lake St. Preserve the peace. 5:01 p.m. Boylston St. Suspicious person/MV. 7:41 p.m. Sherwood Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 8:14 p.m. Lake St....
Comments / 0