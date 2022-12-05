Read full article on original website
Joanne Washburn, 24, of Marlborough
– Joanne Washburn, 24, passed away on November 29, 2022. She was born in Boston, Ma on July 19, 1998. Survived by her parents George & Josephine, her sisters Jamie and Jacqueline. Her niece Annabelle and her nephew Dom, her Nana Babsy, her many aunts, uncles and cousins and her Cat Aura.
Pamela J. Aronson, 69, of Grafton
– Pamela Jean (Huling) Aronson, 69, of Grafton left us too soon on Friday, November 25, 2022. Pam joined the world on September 30, 1953, the second of seven children born to the late John and Teresa Huling. She grew up in Natick, graduated from Natick High School, and was a graduate of Wellesley College.
Robert I. Place, 78, of Marlborough
– Robert Ira Place, 78, of Marlborough passed away December 6, 2022 after a long painful battle that finally ended peacefully. He was born June 1, 1944 in Concord, MA to Irving and Luella (Shepard) Place. Bob was the oldest son of nine children. Bob was a firefighter for 37...
John E. Hermans, 83, of Southborough
– John Elis Hermans- dedicated and loving husband, father, Papa and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. John was born in Worcester to John W. and Sylvia (Niva) Hermans. He graduated from Classical High School in 1957, Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1959 and studied civil engineering at Northeastern University. He began working after college at Herbert Engineering where he met his wife, Sandye.
Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, of Grafton
Grafton – Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, passed away after a brief illness December 2, 2022. He leaves his adoring family; his wife of 61 years, Alice (Atherton), son Richard A. Cole and his wife Patricia, daughter Rebecca Cole, his grandchildren Stephanie Wojdag, Charles Norgard, Allicyn, Samantha, Sandra and Richard Cole III and great-granddaughter Rae Lynn Norgard and one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by his daughters Mary and Lena.
Darcia Constantine, 60, of Hudson
– Darcia (Lazaros) Constantine, 60, of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, December 2, 2022 after a long illness at The Reservoir Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Marlborough, MA. Darcia leaves her husband of 38 years, Richard A. Constantine of Hudson, MA; her two sons, Richard A. Constantine Jr. and...
PHOTOS: Region welcomes the holidays with tree lightings
REGION – Communities across the region are gettin ready for the holidays. Several weeks ago, Westborough welcomed the holiday season with its Winter Stroll. In Shrewsbury, community members gathered in the Town Common to “Light the Common” and attend the Yuletide Market. While in Northborough, the rain held out for residents to celebrate the Annual Tree Lighting. Northborough’s menorah lighting will take place on Dec. 25.
Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 9 edition
7:03 a.m. Flint Pond Cir. Trespassing. 9:02 a.m. Jacobson Dr. Animal complaint. 10:05 a.me Pineland Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 11:23 a.m. Overlook Ave. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 12:39 p.m. Lake St. Preserve the peace. 5:01 p.m. Boylston St. Suspicious person/MV. 7:41 p.m. Sherwood Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 8:14 p.m. Lake St....
Marlborough police log, Dec. 9 edition
8:49 a.m. Hudson St. Suspicious activity. 9:36 a.m. Lincoln St. Harassment. 10:03 a.m. Edinboro St. Suspicious activity. 11:04 a.m. Victoria Ln. Disturbance. 11:40 a.m. Walker Building/Prospect St. MVA property damage only. 11:49 a.m. Cullinane Dr. Fraud/forgery. 1:00 p.m. East Main St./Concord Rd. MVA property damage only. 2:57 p.m. Maple/Edinboro Sts....
Shrewsbury ‘lights up the Common’ for the holidays
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Common was filled with holiday spirit Dec. 3. This marked Shrewsbury’s fourth annual Yuletide Market and Light the Common event. This year, the Flynn family had the honor of flicking the massive switch that lit up the Town Common. “We rely heavily on sponsors,” Lynch...
Northborough selectmen green light location for dog park
NORTHBOROUGH – A new dog park may be coming to Boundary Street following a vote by the Board of Selectmen Dec. 5. This will be Northborough’s first off-leash dog park, and it comes after community efforts dating back 18 years. “[We] want to thank the town for the...
Northborough police log, Dec. 9 edition
5:34 a.m. Kimball Ln. Ambulance. 11:27 a.m. Whitney St. Animal calls. 1:51 p.m. Main St. Ambulance. 2:51 p.m. Hudson/Allen Sts. Accident: P.D. 1:01 a.m. Church St. Ambulance. 8:33 a.m. West Main St. Ambulance. 4:03 p.m. Sunset Dr. Illegal dumping/littering. 5:06 p.m. Shops Way/Southwest Cut (Main Entrance). Accident: P.I. 5:53 p.m....
‘The library is one of the most important places in a town’
The library is one of the most important places in a town and on Saturday, December 10th Westborough will hold a special town meeting on its library’s future. A citizen’s petition was brought forth by a group of voters (including me) who felt that the circumstances of the vote in October did not match the importance of the decision being made. The vote was held after 10:30pm on a rainy Monday evening when no childcare was provided. Many of our town’s older residents do not drive in the dark. Many residents old, young, and with early morning jobs were asleep by then. A state law requires towns with open town meetings to hold special town meetings when petitioned by 200 or more voters. Our petition gained 575 signatures in 5 days.
Marlborough gets grant to restore pitch pine barrens in Desert
MARLBOROUGH – “The Desert” is about to get some help from the state. The city was recently awarded a Wildlife Habitat Management grant of $49,182 from the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. The City Council approved the grant during its Dec. 5 meeting. The funds will be...
McGoldrick tapped as Shrewsbury’s director of planning and economic development
SHREWSBURY – Christopher McGoldrick has returned to Shrewsbury as its director of planning and economic development. McGoldrick began his new role in November, after the former Director of Planning and Economic Development Bernie Cahill left to pursue another job opportunity, according to Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las. He previously...
Marlborough resident’s research revolutionized mine safety
MARLBOROUGH – There is a typical-looking Marlborough street, Ellis Avenue, not far from Main Street, with no unusual landmarks, notable monuments or historical signage. But an internationally known scientist and inventor quietly lived there for years, within walking distance of the company that employed him. Grant Wheat can be...
Concerns voiced about South Street entrance of Subaru dealership
SHREWSBURY – Residents and Planning Board members voiced concerns about a proposed entrance of a Subaru dealership on South Street. The applicant – Boch Shrewsbury – Worcester LLC – is proposing to move the dealership from its current location at 247 Boston Turnpike to the new site located near the intersection of Route 9 and South Street.
Fales Elementary School plans grand opening in new year
WESTBOROUGH – The Annie E. Fales Elementary School on Eli Whitney Street will hold a Grand Opening Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 8, from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an opportunity to tour the new building. The project to replace the...
Nomination papers for annual Westborough Town Election available
WESTBOROUGH – With Westborough’s annual election several months away, interested candidates can now seek nomination papers. According to the Town Clerk’s office, there’s one seat on the Select Board up for election in 2023. Select Board Chair Ian Johnson is seeking re-election for a three-year term.
ARHS Girls Varsity Hockey skates into the season
NORTHBOROUGH – As the Algonquin Regional High School (ARHS) girls varsity hockey team lace up their skates for the season, they will be on the ice with new faces and a new head coach. After serving as assistant coach for five years, this season is Tina Beauchemin’s first time...
