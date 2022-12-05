Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost His Big Role In Titanic Over A Screen Test
There are two things you always need to remember about James Cameron. He loves water, and he does not suffer fools. Those are just the rules for one of the most successful movie directors of all time, for who (to quote a profanity-fuelled animated sitcom) there's no budget too steep and no sea too deep. Both legendary elements merged in perfect synchronicity regarding the world-dominating romance, "Titanic." The Oscar-gobbling event of 1997 starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack. The couple found love, but also tragedy, as Jack perished amid the ship's wreckage.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
Guillermo Del Toro Says His Pinocchio Was Not Made For Kids
Guillermo del Toro has shown time and time again through his films just how many fantastical realms he has rattling around in his head. Ones that were rife with fairies, fauns, and clockwork bloodsuckers. The results, more often than not, have been astounding, and it looks like we're going to have the same reaction when his take on the classic wooden hero "Pinocchio" arrives on Netflix for all the world to see and be in awe of.
Guillermo Del Toro Was Enchanted By The Original Pinocchio For An Odd Reason
Trying to describe the filmography of Guillermo del Toro can be difficult thanks to the visionary's penchant for moving in and out of tones and genres. The Mexican filmmaker shares this unique trait with fellow countryman Alfonso Cuaron, along with Ang Lee, Steven Spielberg, and a handful of other directors. His first three films upended the typical horror tropes viewers expect from vampires, monsters, and ghosts with "Cronos," "Mimic," and "The Devil's Backbone" respectively. With 2002's "Blade II" and 2004's "Hellboy," the horror and fantasy auteur turned his talents to big-budget genre films where action, fright, and humor became irresistible new del Toro details audiences could come to expect.
Michelle Pfeiffer Says Working On Superhero Movies Is A 'Mixed Bag'
From "Avengers: Endgame" to "Batman Returns," Michelle Pfeiffer is no stranger to lending her talents to Certified Fresh superhero movies (via Rotten Tomatoes). There is no denying the actress had success playing characters from the pages of comic books in films throughout her career, but she firmly believes the experience has pros and cons.
The Michael Keaton Solo Batman Project That Was Reportedly Scrapped
The year was 1989, and Warner Bros. was more than ready to give Batman another trip to the movies. Unlike the previous incarnation, brought to life by the late great Adam West, this version would be much darker, serious, and mysterious. Michael Keaton was selected to portray the "Caped Crusader," going one-on-one against Jack Nicholson's Joker under the direction of Tim Burton. Simply titled "Batman," this feature would revolutionize the comic book movie genre, rake in mountains of cash for all involved, and prove that there was more to Keaton than comedy.
Guillermo Del Toro Was 'Lucky' To Get Two Seconds Of Usable Footage Per Day Shooting Pinocchio
Netflix's "Pinocchio" seems to be faring much better than Disney's live-action take starring Tom Hanks (via IMDb), and a lot of that apparent success arguably has to do with the amount of dedication and hard work Guillermo del Toro and the rest of the talented individuals had to go through to make the renowned auteur's stop motion vision of the timeless classic come to life.
Cate Blanchett Loved The Hot Dog Fingers Tribute In Everything Everywhere All At Once
As awards season chatter ramps up, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh have emerged as two frontrunners for the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Despite Yeoh's status as a veteran performer and a resume that includes martial arts thrillers, James Bond films, and epic dramas, recognition for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" would be her first Oscar nomination. A win would make her the first Asian woman to receive the award.
How James Cameron Pushed Avatar 2's Actors To Their Limit With Underwater Acting
As a director who has escaped death in the past, James Cameron always pushes himself and his cast and crew to create something unforgettable. This has resulted in some of the most visually striking films of the last 40 years, even if his filmography is smaller than some of his contemporaries. Cameron takes his time with his projects, and with this commitment, viewers are always treated to a spectacle that dazzles the mind across multiple genres. From the thrilling science fiction of "The Terminator" and "Aliens" to the mesmerizing underwater world seen in "The Abyss," the "True Lies" director knows how to inspire awe and wonder in viewers, much like the limitless imagination found in great literature.
Mike Flanagan Explains His Jump From Netflix To Amazon
It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks, to say the very least, for genre guru Mike Flanagan. After all, in a matter of mere days, the man who masterminded modern horror staples like "Oculus," "The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass," and more announced the cancellation of his current Netflix series "The Midnight Club," the end of his four-year development deal with the streaming giant, and a fresh deal with one of Netflix's biggest competitors, Amazon Studios. If that weren't enough, Flanagan and his longtime producing partner Trevor Macy also announced they're in-the-works adaptation of Stephen King's iconic book series "The Dark Tower."
The Beetlejuice Easter Egg Tim Burton Slipped By Us In Wednesday
What happens when you take a precocious child from a macabre family, send her to a boarding school, and give her latent psychic powers? One gets Netflix's runaway success known as "Wednesday." Based on the Addams Family daughter of the same name, played by Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday" places the iconic character into Nevermore Academy, a school that holds a special place in the history of the spooky family on account of Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) having met there.
Tarzan's Directors Explain How Their Trip To Africa Was Crucial In Developing The Iconic Disney Film
Like all of Disney's animated features, 1999's "Tarzan" gave its artistic and creative team a wealth of new challenges. However, a trip to the film's real-life location would help the team in more ways than one. An adaptation of the Edgar Rice Burroughs 1912 novel "Tarzan of the Apes, Disney's "Tarzan" tells the story of a man raised by gorillas who falls in love with an explorer's daughter and must now decide whether he should stay with his gorilla troop or live in the human world. The 37th animated feature in Disney's lineup and often considered the final film in the studio's renowned '90s Renaissance era, the film was a success upon its release, earning over $448 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) and winning an Academy Award for best original song for Phil Collins' "You'll Be In My Heart."
The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch
With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.
Jonah Hill's You People Trailer Is Giving Fans 22 Jump Street Flashbacks
In the new teaser trailer for "You People," Jonah Hill pulls off his usual awkward schtick, playing the bumbling young man wanting to marry the daughter of a character played by an intimidating Eddie Murphy. In an interview with Complex, director Kenya Barris — who is also known as the creator of the ABC sitcom "Black-ish" — talked about what it was like to develop the movie with Hill. "It was great," Barris explained. "He's so funny. And he's been in that [Judd] Apatow camp, in the [Adam] McKay camp, and all those camps. He's a comedy genius and we have really, really, really leaned into like, for us, like let's just try to push this, and let's try to make something that feels new and fresh and it feels like takes off from where those guys were at. And now speaks to more where we want to be at."
Brendan Fraser Sets The Record Straight On How To Pronounce His Last Name
How embarrassing is it to realize, after way too much time has passed, that you have been pronouncing/repeating something totally wrong? For example, one can crumble to the floor, wrapped up in a ball of cringe, the moment they learn they've been singing their favorite song with lyrics that actually only exist in their own head. Another tough one to take is realizing that you've been pronouncing someone's name wrong for years. This may be the case for some fans when it comes to Brendan Fraser, as they may have been mispronouncing his last name for a while now.
Why You Can't See Any Of The Wookiees' Faces At The End Of The Star Wars Holiday Special
If you're a "Star Wars" fan, your level of familiarity with the infamous 1978 CBS Holiday Special could vary, depending on how old you are or how inclined you are to visual torture. It's widely known that George Lucas buried the 97-minute nightmare after it aired, leaving fans searching for rare bootlegged VHS copies. Looking back now, the people involved in the production each seem to have their own reasoning for what went wrong with what should've been a major television event. But they generally explain how different creative directions and an insufficient budget led to the strange, uneven special — which even had a final scene that was so poorly executed, it needed to be filmed so that viewers at home couldn't see some of the characters' faces.
Reese Witherspoon Is Set To Return In A '90s Sequel We Can All Get Excited About
It's Tracy Flick's world and we're just living in it... again. Before she was "Legally Blonde" and headlining "The Morning Show," Reese Witherspoon was known the world as Tracy Flick, a hard-working and power-hungry high school senior who had her eyes on being class president. A lead player in "Election," Witherspoon received considerable acclaim for her role as the over-eager Flick, nabbing a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.
