In the new teaser trailer for "You People," Jonah Hill pulls off his usual awkward schtick, playing the bumbling young man wanting to marry the daughter of a character played by an intimidating Eddie Murphy. In an interview with Complex, director Kenya Barris — who is also known as the creator of the ABC sitcom "Black-ish" — talked about what it was like to develop the movie with Hill. "It was great," Barris explained. "He's so funny. And he's been in that [Judd] Apatow camp, in the [Adam] McKay camp, and all those camps. He's a comedy genius and we have really, really, really leaned into like, for us, like let's just try to push this, and let's try to make something that feels new and fresh and it feels like takes off from where those guys were at. And now speaks to more where we want to be at."

1 DAY AGO