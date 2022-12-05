Read full article on original website
How James Cameron Pushed Avatar 2's Actors To Their Limit With Underwater Acting
As a director who has escaped death in the past, James Cameron always pushes himself and his cast and crew to create something unforgettable. This has resulted in some of the most visually striking films of the last 40 years, even if his filmography is smaller than some of his contemporaries. Cameron takes his time with his projects, and with this commitment, viewers are always treated to a spectacle that dazzles the mind across multiple genres. From the thrilling science fiction of "The Terminator" and "Aliens" to the mesmerizing underwater world seen in "The Abyss," the "True Lies" director knows how to inspire awe and wonder in viewers, much like the limitless imagination found in great literature.
Avatar 2's Kate Winslet Claims Sigourney Weaver Broke A Tom Cruise On-Set Record
It seems like Kate Winslet isn't the only "Avatar" actor with a spy-worthy lung capacity. During a presser for "Avatar: The Way of the Water" attended by Looper, the "Titanic" star talked at some length about how long she and her castmates held their breath while filming underwater. As confirmed by Snopes last year, Winslet herself held her breath for seven minutes and fifteen seconds on set, demolishing a record previously held by Tom Cruise.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Deadliest Catch's The Wizard Was Built For An Entirely Different Purpose Than Crab Fishing
Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" Season 3 saw the addition of a new captain to the lineup of skippers – Keith Colburn, who leads the crew of the F/V Wizard. In some ways, Colburn is very different from Sig Hansen and his other crab fishing competitors. While many of these men are born with this career in their blood as they follow in the footsteps of fathers and grandfathers, this isn't the case for first-generation fisherman Colburn. At 22, he moved to Alaska on a whim with dreams of raking in the big bucks as a crabber, despite no experience (via Discovery). Needless to say, Colburn's drastic shift in direction paid off as he climbed the ladder from greenhorn to fierce captain.
Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost His Big Role In Titanic Over A Screen Test
There are two things you always need to remember about James Cameron. He loves water, and he does not suffer fools. Those are just the rules for one of the most successful movie directors of all time, for who (to quote a profanity-fuelled animated sitcom) there's no budget too steep and no sea too deep. Both legendary elements merged in perfect synchronicity regarding the world-dominating romance, "Titanic." The Oscar-gobbling event of 1997 starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack. The couple found love, but also tragedy, as Jack perished amid the ship's wreckage.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
Modern Family Star Ed O'Neill Recalls An Argument He Once Had With Gene Kelly
Ed O'Neill could have rested on his laurels after the long-running success of "Married... with Children" and simply made a pretty penny being typecast, but through his sheer talent and will to work, the actor has proven he's far more than Al Bundy. He was not only part of the ensemble of another highly successful sitcom with "Modern Family," but he's also racked up credits over the decades with names like John Hughes and David Mamet. The point is, O'Neill has been around the block more than a few times and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes
"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
The Michael Keaton Solo Batman Project That Was Reportedly Scrapped
The year was 1989, and Warner Bros. was more than ready to give Batman another trip to the movies. Unlike the previous incarnation, brought to life by the late great Adam West, this version would be much darker, serious, and mysterious. Michael Keaton was selected to portray the "Caped Crusader," going one-on-one against Jack Nicholson's Joker under the direction of Tim Burton. Simply titled "Batman," this feature would revolutionize the comic book movie genre, rake in mountains of cash for all involved, and prove that there was more to Keaton than comedy.
James Gunn Sets The Record Straight About All The DC Film Rumors Flying ... Kinda
Newly crowned DC Studios co-head James Gunn has found himself in quite a pickle. On Wednesday, December 7, it was reported that plans for Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" had allegedly been scrapped by Gunn and DC co-head Peter Safran in an attempt to shift the direction of the studio's Extended Universe, which is apparently in line to get a huge makeover in the coming months and years. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that "Wonder Woman 3" was just one DC project on the chopping block. In fact, the entire Snyderverse — and all of its acting heavyweights, including Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — is reportedly in jeopardy at this point. But Warner Bros. has refused to say anything about the rumored changes publicly. As a result, Gunn has been bombarded with social media posts from angry and upset fans wondering what was happening at DC Studios and whether the reports flying around actually held any water.
Angry DC Fans Attempt To Fire James Gunn With Tweets
DC Twitter is an absolute mess in the aftermath of an explosive article from The Hollywood Reporter. The exclusive (which dropped Wednesday evening with no warning) shared the information of sources alleging baffling developments and behind-the-scenes drama currently occurring within DC Films. This included supposed tension between the studio and...
Jay Hernandez Believes Magnum P.I. Fans Were Instrumental In Saving The Series From The Chopping Block
Things were looking pretty rough for "Magnum P.I." for a moment there. Less than a week after the reboot of the classic action show aired its Season 4 finale, CBS shocked fans with the unfortunate news that the series had been canceled (via TV Line). For a short time, it seemed that the show's fate was sealed, and fans would never see the series obtain a proper continuation or conclusion. However, fears were assuaged when the show was put back into commission by NBC, as the network ordered additional seasons (via Variety).
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
NCIS' Katrina Law Finds Jessica Knight's Lighter Attitude Really Refreshing
The world of the "NCIS" franchise is an intense one. When your job is the investigation and prevention of crime in the United States Navy and Marine Corps, that's probably to be expected. Fans of the series know that their favorite characters are equal to the task, and that's most definitely true of Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).
Antonio Banderas Gives Shrek Fans Hope For A Fifth Movie
It's been over a decade since "Shrek Forever After" was released, and it seems as if every few years we get a tease about a "Shrek" reboot in the works, or a "Shrek 5" happening with the original cast, but neither has come to fruition. Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz have stated in the past that they'd be onboard for another film, and Mike Myers even told GQ in 2022, "If I had to do one 'Shrek' a year, I'd be thrilled." Supposedly there's a script all ready to go, but beyond that, nothing has ever been confirmed.
Guillermo Del Toro Was 'Lucky' To Get Two Seconds Of Usable Footage Per Day Shooting Pinocchio
Netflix's "Pinocchio" seems to be faring much better than Disney's live-action take starring Tom Hanks (via IMDb), and a lot of that apparent success arguably has to do with the amount of dedication and hard work Guillermo del Toro and the rest of the talented individuals had to go through to make the renowned auteur's stop motion vision of the timeless classic come to life.
