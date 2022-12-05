Read full article on original website
Related
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
wbiw.com
The Lego Monument is back on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – Visitors to the Indiana Young Readers Center will get a treat this holiday season: For the fourth time since 2018, a seven-foot-tall replica of the Indianapolis Soldiers and Sailors Monument is on display from now until Valentine’s Day, 2023. Startingly similar to the real monument, the...
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
city-countyobserver.com
INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILD LIFE BULLETIN
Wild Turkey Fall Archery: Dec. 3, 2022–Jan. 1, 2023. Quail (south of Interstate 74): Closes Jan. 10, 2023. Ducks (North Zone): Closes Dec. 11, reopens Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023. Grab your muzzleloaders and go hunting. ‘Tis the season for deer hunting! Muzzleloader season is Dec. 3–18. Make...
wbiw.com
Indiana Arts Commission December Quarterly Business Meeting is Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Arts Commission December Quarterly Business Meeting is Friday, December 9. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Central Indiana Education Service Center Frontier Conference Room at 3500 DePauw Blvd., Pyramid Two – Suite 2020 in Indianapolis. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Approval...
wbiw.com
Indiana Board of Education approves three new locally created graduation pathways, provides Indiana GPS update
INDIANA – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
wbiw.com
Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
valpo.life
NIPSCO Offers Additional Energy Assistance Programs Beginning December 1
NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs available beginning December 1 through May 31. Programs such as NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans) and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify.
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announces participants for the 2023 My Community, My Vision initiative
INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have chosen seven participants for the My Community, My Vision (MCMV) program, which connects high school students across Indiana to each other and to their neighborhoods, towns, and cities. The student groups are as...
wbiw.com
Cities, Towns, and Counties receive Community Crossing Grants
INDIANA – Earlier today Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Lawrence County received...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey
(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
WISH-TV
Indiana Department of Child Services working to place over 160 kids in permanent adoptive homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are currently 164 children listed on Indiana’s “Waiting Children List” who are ready to be adopted into their permanent homes. Adoption advocates say of these children most are ten or older and living in foster care. Michelle Savieo, the Indiana Department of...
953wiki.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
WIBC.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS: No Snow for Now, Kiddo: Forecaster Talks Foggy, Rainy Days Ahead
STATEWIDE — You might be wondering where’s the snow and bone-chilling, freezing temperatures. The answer: not anywhere close to the Hoosier State. For most of December, you’ll have to put up with scattered rain, fog and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, says Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
14news.com
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita leads multistate coalition to victory as investment firm withdraws from the crusade against utility companies
INDIANA – After Attorney General Todd Rokita co-led a multistate effort to stop The Vanguard Group Inc. from imposing woke ideologies onto the business models of utility companies, the firm has withdrawn its participation in the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. “Vanguard’s involvement in this leftist vendetta held the...
Comments / 0