Indiana State

WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

The Lego Monument is back on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – Visitors to the Indiana Young Readers Center will get a treat this holiday season: For the fourth time since 2018, a seven-foot-tall replica of the Indianapolis Soldiers and Sailors Monument is on display from now until Valentine’s Day, 2023. Startingly similar to the real monument, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILD LIFE BULLETIN

Wild Turkey Fall Archery: Dec. 3, 2022–Jan. 1, 2023. Quail (south of Interstate 74): Closes Jan. 10, 2023. Ducks (North Zone): Closes Dec. 11, reopens Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023. Grab your muzzleloaders and go hunting. ‘Tis the season for deer hunting! Muzzleloader season is Dec. 3–18. Make...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Arts Commission December Quarterly Business Meeting is Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Arts Commission December Quarterly Business Meeting is Friday, December 9. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Central Indiana Education Service Center Frontier Conference Room at 3500 DePauw Blvd., Pyramid Two – Suite 2020 in Indianapolis. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Approval...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Board of Education approves three new locally created graduation pathways, provides Indiana GPS update

INDIANA – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements

STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

NIPSCO Offers Additional Energy Assistance Programs Beginning December 1

NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs available beginning December 1 through May 31. Programs such as NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans) and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Cities, Towns, and Counties receive Community Crossing Grants

INDIANA – Earlier today Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Lawrence County received...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Center Square

Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey

(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita leads multistate coalition to victory as investment firm withdraws from the crusade against utility companies

INDIANA – After Attorney General Todd Rokita co-led a multistate effort to stop The Vanguard Group Inc. from imposing woke ideologies onto the business models of utility companies, the firm has withdrawn its participation in the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. “Vanguard’s involvement in this leftist vendetta held the...
INDIANA STATE

