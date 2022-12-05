Read full article on original website
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert canceled for Sussex County man
Delaware State Police canceled a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Terrence Riddle shortly after issuing it. Police only said Riddle had been located.
WBOC
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
WDEL 1150AM
Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.
A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman
UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
WBOC
Dover Developments Underway
Construction began in August on the corner of Leipsic Rd. and Rt. 13. Contractors are turning the old building into a drive through Citizens Bank.
A new view: Rockford Tower is lit for the holidays
For the first time, Rockford Tower is lit up for the holidays. Fourteen of the tower’s 16 windows have been trimmed in gold lights and will stay lit into January, says Wilmington City Councilman Nathan Field, who not only masterminded the effort but helped string lights, too. The other two windows were not near the staircase and would have been ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning
Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Looks Ahead: Does Delaware County Have a Chance of a 2022 White Christmas?
The Old Farmer's Almanac has weighed in on Montgomery County's chances of a 2022 white Christmas.Photo byiStock. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its weather forecast for the next year. Its short-term predictions address the question on many Delaware County minds: Will 2022 bring a white Christmas to local landscapes?
WBOC
Habitat for Humanity Purchases New Office Headquarters in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Md. - Tonney Insley and Chris Peek, snior advisors with SVN Miller Commercial have settled on 105 N. Dulany Avenue in Fruitland. The 8,200-square-foot office/warehouse property will become the new headquarters for Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity offices are currently located next to the Habitat Restore on Isabella...
WBOC
Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe
TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
Cape Gazette
J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing
After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature
It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men. The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
Ocean City Today
Sudlersville Board of Appeals approves drug treatment facility special exception
SUDLERSVILLE — The Sudlersville Board of Appeals chose to approve the requested special exception by Affinity Recovery LLC to install an eight-client Drug Treatment Facility on 106 Charles Street during their November meeting. The Appeals Board requested to postpone the decision following the public hearing that was held on...
WDEL 1150AM
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
Delaware Teen Made Bomb Threat Against Chesco School, Say Police
A teenager in Delaware is charged with making terroristic threats against a school in Chester County, according to authorities. Kennett High School in Kennett Square Township was evacuated early on Thursday, Nov. 3 after administrators learned of a bomb threat, as Daily Voice has reported. Students were bused home while...
