A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO