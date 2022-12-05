ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.

A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman

UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Dover Developments Underway

Construction began in August on the corner of Leipsic Rd. and Rt. 13. Contractors are turning the old building into a drive through Citizens Bank.
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

A new view: Rockford Tower is lit for the holidays

For the first time, Rockford Tower is lit up for the holidays. Fourteen of the tower’s 16 windows have been trimmed in gold lights and will stay lit into January, says Wilmington City Councilman Nathan Field, who not only masterminded the effort but helped string lights, too. The other two windows were not near the staircase and would have been ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning

Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Habitat for Humanity Purchases New Office Headquarters in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Md. - Tonney Insley and Chris Peek, snior advisors with SVN Miller Commercial have settled on 105 N. Dulany Avenue in Fruitland. The 8,200-square-foot office/warehouse property will become the new headquarters for Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity offices are currently located next to the Habitat Restore on Isabella...
FRUITLAND, MD
WBOC

Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe

TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
TRAPPE, MD
Cape Gazette

J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing

After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature

It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men.  The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents.  In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton

A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
STANTON, DE
WBOC

Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday

LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar

Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
DELMAR, DE
WBOC

65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
GREENWOOD, DE

Community Policy