Fayetteville, AR

Maddox Lassiter receives football offer from Razorbacks

Warren Lumberjack senior football athlete Maddox Lassiter has been offered a preferred walk-on opportunity by Head Coach Sam Pittman to join the Arkansas Razorbacks. The offer took place last Saturday and the 6-3 232 pound Lumberjack accepted the offer verbally. According to a quote from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Lassiter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Familiar faces set to meet in 3A state title game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game. Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line. These two teams know each other way beyond the football field.
BOONEVILLE, AR
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas

CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs

In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
FORT SMITH, AR
Heavy rain & flooding possible tomorrow night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says rain chances will build throughout the day Wednesday. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible tomorrow night into Thursday morning.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states

ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR

